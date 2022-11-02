ADHD Ireland launches new app plus new online support group with Turn2Me

ADHD Ireland has had a busy one over the course of ADHD Awareness Month, hosting its first virtual Europe-wide conference earlier in October, and launching its 'Let's Talk: ADHD' podcast.

The nationwide advocacy group, which also oversees support sessions for adults and families in person and online - be they diagnosed or self-identified - as well as other initiatives like its Cork Men's Walks, are going on as they meant to start with a pair of further launches this winter.