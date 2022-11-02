ADHD Ireland launches new app plus new online support group with Turn2Me

ADHD Ireland has had a busy one over the course of ADHD Awareness Month, hosting its first virtual Europe-wide conference earlier in October, and launching its 'Let's Talk: ADHD' podcast.
The nationwide advocacy group, which also oversees support sessions for adults and families in person and online - be they diagnosed or self-identified - as well as other initiatives like its Cork Men's Walks, are going on as they meant to start with a pair of further launches this winter.
After an extended period of test-driving and development, the group, in conjunction with UCD and the HSE National Clinical Programme for ADHD in Adults are getting ready to roll out a free smart app, providing evidence-based information, self-help techniques and further resources to ADHD adults.
- The app officially launches on November 8, and will be available for free download from Google Play Store for Android users, and the Apple App Store for iPhone users.
Meanwhile, the group has also extended its support groups to the Turn2Me mental health support platform, with monthly support groups starting in December, and providing a platform where people can talk about problems they face in school, college, employment, and social situations; and they can also share tips on what has worked well for them in the past, and positive coping mechanisms.
"ADHD Ireland has worked with Turn2me for a number of years developing a range of online support groups." Ken Kilbride, CEO ADHD Ireland, said.
"Our participants have always found the IM (immediate messaging) format innovative and useful, and we look forward to creating new initiatives on this platform for our members, in the years ahead."
“We are delighted to launch this online support group in partnership with ADHD Ireland,” Fiona O'Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said.
“There are so many positive elements to this online support group – it’s free, 100% anonymous and will be supervised by a trained mental health professional.”
- The support groups will begin on Tuesday 6th December, at 7pm; and will run every 4 weeks. The following group will be on the 3rd of January.
- Adults and parents who want to sign up can do so on Turn2Me.ie