ADHD Ireland marks Awareness Month with a new podcast and a virtual conference

ADHD: moving awareness to acceptance

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 09:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

October isn't just spooky season - it's ADHD Awareness Month worldwide, where advocacy groups and society at large mark the importance of creating opportunities and spaces for the neurological difference.

ADHD Ireland, a non-profit group designed to provide supports and spaces for ADHDers and their families, is stepping up its activities for the occasion, with a virtual ADHD European Conference, and the debut of the Let's Chat - ADHD podcast.

Nicola Coss, National Service Development Manager, says: "While we are keen on supporting people affected by ADHD throughout the year with support groups, webinars and courses, October is the month to mark ADHD - the events aim to bring everyone together to learn about ADHD."

The ADHD and Enabling Opportunities Conference runs virtually between October 19 and 21, and alongside the ADHD Foundation, there'll be three days of informational talks for adults, parents, educators and medical professionals, delivered by world-renowned ADHD specialists and individuals passionate about the condition.

Its usual supports for young people continue throughout the month, with online mindfulness sessions and info events for teenagers, family meetups in Dublin and Cork, as well as its ongoing schools accreditation programmes, teacher/SNA courses, and support groups and Friday mindfulness sessions for parents.

The group will also be launching its Let's Chat - ADHD podcast on Friday October 28, presented by podcaster and Instagrammer Lauren, featuring a host of guests from across Ireland's ADHD cohort, and run by some of the group's volunteers. 

Beata Migas, Communication Manager says: "The plan was to create something for everyone, our members, their families and friends to recognize, and accept ADHD. With a great force of dedicated volunteers, we have been working hard. 

"The topics are amazing, and the atmosphere is organic and so natural, but mainly the wonderful participants are open to share their ADHD perspectives and stories with everyone."

