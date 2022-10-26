Emer O’Neill: There’s a lot of trauma behind periods that people don’t talk about

I grew up in a single-parent household with my mum where we talked about everything from a very young age. I was a little bit later getting my period than most of my friends, and there was a part of me that was thinking maybe there was something wrong with me that I haven’t got it yet.

When it did finally come, it was really inconsistent. I felt like I had my period all month.

I’d get it for two days, then it would stop for seven, then I’d get it for four days, then it would stop for three.

The GP said it would be a good idea for me to go on [the birth control pill] to try help regulate it, and that’s when things got more traumatic for me.

I had a lot of side effects to medication. I started getting really bad migraines, and my boobs grew unbelievably massive. I was a sports person and I already had big boobs as it was, so the last thing I wanted was bigger ones. I struggled with that a lot, and I put on quite a bit of weight. When you’re a teenager, that’s the last thing you want.

I’ve had friends whose cramps can debilitate them to the point where they can’t go to work. Every woman is so different.

I think because some women really don’t struggle with that, there can be this kind of, ‘come on you’re grand, get on with it’ attitude.

In reality, if people knew the severity to that pain and the emotional roller coaster, I think people would probably be a little bit more forgiving.

There’s a lot of trauma behind periods as well that people don’t know about or talk about. I think it would be a lot more beneficial for us all to be more vocal about it.