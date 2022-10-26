Emer O’Neill: There’s a lot of trauma behind periods that people don’t talk about

Things got traumatic for me when I began taking the birth control pill 
Emer O’Neill: There’s a lot of trauma behind periods that people don’t talk about

Emer O'Neill: I was a little bit later getting my period than most of my friends. There was a part of me that was thinking maybe there was something wrong with me

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 15:00
Nicole Glennon

I grew up in a single-parent household with my mum where we talked about everything from a very young age. I was a little bit later getting my period than most of my friends, and there was a part of me that was thinking maybe there was something wrong with me that I haven’t got it yet.

When it did finally come, it was really inconsistent. I felt like I had my period all month. 

I’d get it for two days, then it would stop for seven, then I’d get it for four days, then it would stop for three. 

The GP said it would be a good idea for me to go on [the birth control pill] to try help regulate it, and that’s when things got more traumatic for me.

I had a lot of side effects to medication. I started getting really bad migraines, and my boobs grew unbelievably massive. I was a sports person and I already had big boobs as it was, so the last thing I wanted was bigger ones. I struggled with that a lot, and I put on quite a bit of weight. When you’re a teenager, that’s the last thing you want.

I’ve had friends whose cramps can debilitate them to the point where they can’t go to work. Every woman is so different.

I think because some women really don’t struggle with that, there can be this kind of, ‘come on you’re grand, get on with it’ attitude.

In reality, if people knew the severity to that pain and the emotional roller coaster, I think people would probably be a little bit more forgiving.

There’s a lot of trauma behind periods as well that people don’t know about or talk about. I think it would be a lot more beneficial for us all to be more vocal about it.

  • Television presenter and teacher Emer O'Neill is one of eight women who shared her period story as part of our series on Period Shame. Read the full piece here.

Read More

As Joanne McNally recounts getting her period onstage, we ask why are we still so ashamed of our periods?

More in this section

Muireann O'Connell: I was told posting about my period on Instagram was 'inappropriate' Muireann O'Connell: I was told posting about my period on Instagram was 'inappropriate'
Portrait of happy senior woman with a glass of milk. 'Incredibly cheap' diet change could halve risk of hip fractures in older people
Periods in the workplace: 'We need to have a conversation from the top down' Periods in the workplace: 'We need to have a conversation from the top down'
<p>Lorraine Keane: It’s really important that we talk about [periods] so that it’s not something that women have to hide</p>

Lorraine Keane: Periods felt like something you shouldn't talk about for my generation. I don't want my girls to feel that

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s