Are you stuck in a career rut? There is hope

Picture yourself at work. Is the image that comes to mind one of you actively engaged in an absorbing task? Or is it one of you feeling bored and counting down the hours until five o’clock? If it’s the latter, you could be stuck in a career rut.

“This can manifest in many ways,” says Jane Downes, a career coach and author of The Career Book - Help for the Restless Realist. “People can feel de-energised, restless, or as if they don’t belong in their organisation. They can get frustrated with their work, finding fault with everything. Some are on autopilot, coasting through their days while others are bored with a capital B, clocking in, clocking out, and clock watching in between.”

She points out that such feelings can be transient. “There are times in all careers when we hit a plateau. When that happens, we have to ask ourselves if it’s temporary, which means we should knuckle down and show some grit, or ongoing which may require us to make changes.”

Post-pandemic, many of us are questioning just how satisfied we are in our careers and whether the time has come to make a change. “The great pause has ushered in the great rethink,” says Downes. “The past two years have taught us that life is fleeting and that we should have certain standards of happiness in our careers. We shouldn’t be selling ourselves or our lives short.”

Sinéad Brady, a work and career psychologist, has seen this in her clients too. “There have always been people who’ve felt unsatisfied at work but there hasn’t always been this level of talk or expectation that we should feel satisfied by our careers,” she says.

Some might think that such expectations are for the privileged few. “We’re living through challenging times and while some people are comfortably off, many others are living from week to week,” says Brady. “There’s a lot of agency and privilege attached to the idea that if you’re not loving your work, you should find something else. But it’s not always so simple to up and leave.”

However, this shouldn’t mean people should feel trapped. “You don’t have to stay stuck where you are because you have responsibilities like a mortgage or kids,” says Downes. “In this jobs’ market, most of us have options.”

Jane Downes

Be realistic

Being realistic about your situation is crucial. “We can’t all be constantly on the looking for jobs that are bigger and better,” says Downes. “But we should all feel we are achieving something through our work, that we are developing and making progress. If we don’t feel that, the time may have come to change.”

If you’re not sure if that time has come for you, Brady recommends what she calls ‘Tactical Thursdays’. “This involves taking stock over your morning coffee every Thursday,” she says. “Jot the answers to these five key questions down in a notebook. What went well this week? Where was the struggle? What can I control? What can I do differently? And who can I ask for help?”

Patterns should begin to emerge over the course of four to six weeks. “You might realise it’s your work environment that needs to change,” says Brady. “You might be working in a busy office where your work is constantly being disrupted. You might be lacking a routine when you’re someone who thrives within that kind of structure. Whatever it is, if it’s something you can fix, that’s where you should focus your energy.”

If at the end of this process, you identify that there is nothing that you can change to make you happier in your role or in your organisation, you can then start thinking about changing jobs. According to a survey of more than 1,000 professionals carried out by LinkedIn in Ireland this January, 63% have arrived at this very conclusion.

Downes advises making this change in a planned and measured fashion, starting with what she calls “the introspective stuff”.

“Look at your values, interests, skills, and strengths,” she says. “This assessment could help you to identify a new direction for your career.”

“Next is getting informed. Start the research and find out what’s out there in terms of courses and jobs. The website www.careersportal.ie is great for advice and www.springboardcourses.ie and www.solas.ie have lots of information about training opportunities.”

Only when you’ve done all of that should you get down to preparing for the job hunt by updating your CV and brushing up on your interview skills. “Get planning before you get moving,” says Downes. “Expect this to take about 18 months. View it as an investment in yourself. It takes work, but the returns in terms of job satisfaction can be huge.”

If changing jobs sounds too drastic, there is another alternative. “You could develop the job you already have by taking on more responsibility or moving sideways into a different area,” says Downes. “I recently worked with someone who was very senior in his organisation but wasn’t excited by his job anymore. He started taking an interest in managing high performers and found he enjoyed that far more. He studied for a qualification in that field and is now head of internal communications and employee engagement in the company.”

Sinead Brady Picture: Sonia Smith

Wanting more

TJ Hegarty from Whitechurch in Cork grew up on a farm and studied agricultural science at university before taking up a sales role with Kerry Group.

Within a year, he realised that office life wasn’t for him. “It wasn’t a good fit for me,” says the 28-year-old. “I’d always done entrepreneurial things in my spare time such as giving maths grinds to raise extra pocket money. I had too much energy for the role I was in and while the job gave great training and structure, I wanted more of a challenge, more independence and more agency. I wanted to have more of an impact on people.”

Four more years passed but eventually, he decided to see if there was potential in teaching maths. “I was still working with Kerry Group when a friend and I set up maths classes in the local hall in Whitechurch,” he says. “We got great feedback from the students’ parents, so we decided to go for it.”

In September 2020, using his own savings and with some support from his Local Enterprise Board, he set up www.breakthroughmaths.com, an online maths school for primary and secondary school students. It now employs 28 tutors in Ireland and expects to expand into Britain.

Hegarty encourages others to follow their passion just like he did. “Life is short so don’t waste it feeling frustrated,” he says. “Ask yourself what you’re interested in. If you can, test the market and if the feedback is good, try your best to make it happen.”