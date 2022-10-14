Natural health: What can I do to ease painful endometriosis? 

I’m in my early 20s have endometriosis which can be painful, particularly when I have my periods. Is there a natural treatment you could recommend?

Endometriosis occurs when cells from the endometrium migrate outside the uterus. The condition is usually contained within the pelvic cavity, but endometrial cells can travel as far as the lungs causing pain and inflammation, especially during menstruation.

Every woman experiences the symptoms differently, although it causes physical and emotional distress no matter how extensive it is. Fortunately, this condition tends to respond favourably to dietary adjustments.

Essential fatty acids help to reduce inflammation, one of the primary pain triggers in endometriosis. A vegan diet appears to help reduce symptoms in many sufferers, partly due to the increase in fruit and vegetables. The bioflavonoids in brightly coloured produce are potent antioxidants which help with tissue repair.

Citrus fruits should be avoided since they can irritate the digestive system, along with processed foods, alcohol, and caffeinated beverages. Once symptoms have been absent for some months, you can slowly introduce these foods to your diet if you wish.

In terms of supplements, I suggest you invest in a high-quality B-complex, as the B vitamins help the liver to excrete excessive estrogen.

It is worth keeping an open mind about laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis as it can help in the short term. However, this is no guarantee that the endometrial cells will not be displaced and cause issues again.

The book Endometriosis: A Key to Healing and Fertility through Nutrition by Dian Shepperson Mills and Mike Vernon gives a good overview of dietary adjustments you can make.

For further information and support, visit the Endometriosis Association of Ireland website at www.endo.ie.

I have a cough that I’m finding difficult to shift. My doctor prescribed a course of steroids and antibiotics which have had little impact. What would you suggest?

Liquorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra) taken as a tea can be a helpful remedy when it comes to persistent coughing — particularly if it is disrupting your sleep. You can take liquorice tea throughout the day to help support your immune system while soothing and healing your throat.

Liquorice root is an excellent source of nutrients and includes vitamin E, phosphorus, B vitamins, manganese, iodine, chromium, and zinc.

It also provides natural cortisone and contains glycosides, meaning it supports immune health, helps to nourish the adrenal glands and addresses fatigue and exhaustion.

Liquorice root can help to shift excess mucous or soothe the mucous membranes in the case of a dry cough. There is no need to sweeten liquorice tea as it is a naturally sweet brew and can be taken hot or cold.

The other herb worth looking into is a common culinary ingredient long used to support respiratory health. Thyme (Thymus vulgaris) has strong antiseptic properties due to the constituent thymol, making it the ideal choice for persistent coughs, respiratory infection, asthma, and hay fever.

For a herbal infusion, you will need a tablespoon of fresh thyme or use a teaspoon of dried thyme and a cup of boiling water. Steep the thyme for four to eight minutes and drink two to four cups daily.

You can combine the liquorice root and thyme to make your herbal infusion rather than taking them separately.

Zinc is essential for immunity since the body secretes the mineral into fluids as an antiseptic. Tea, coffee, and alcohol all reduce zinc levels in the body. You can boost your zinc levels quickly by sucking on zinc lozenges.