Life Hack: Dusting hacks to save you time and effort around your home

Dusting is one of those jobs that you either love or hate. For some it is a soothing repetitive task that they enjoy, while for others it is a thankless job that comes around too often. If you’re in the latter camp, you’ll be relieved to learn there are some tried and tested tricks to cut back on dusting and make it a much easier chore too.

Dust — a mixture of skin cells, hair, clothing fibres, dead bugs, and more — is both welcome and unwelcome in our home environments. It plays an important role in building children’s immune systems in their first year. A study funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US has shown that infants exposed a wide variety of household bacteria before their first birthday seem less likely to suffer from allergies and asthma.