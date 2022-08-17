Life Hack: What to do if you are stung by a bee and when to seek medical help

From homemade remedies to the signs to watch out for that hint at a serious reaction, here's what you need to know if you've been stung
Life Hack: What to do if you are stung by a bee and when to seek medical help

A bee dies after it stings and the stinger detaches from its body upon impact.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

First steps 

It is helpful to know for certain you were stung by a bee. When bees sting their stinger remains embedded in the injury as it rips from their body, killing the bee. Wasps, meanwhile, are not killed when stinging and can sting a person multiple times. As soon as you realise you have received a bee sting, make sure you remove the stinger carefully from your wound as soon as you can as the stinger can continue to release venom while it is embedded in your skin, The sooner you remove it, the less pain you will be in. The easiest way to remove the stinger is to use a credit card or similar to scrape the stinger out of our skin.

Wash the wound 

Like any injury, it is important to keep the site as clean as you can. Wash the sting with soap and water once the stinger is gone from your skin. You want to avoid developing infection so this is an important step. For the same reason, avoid scratching the sting, even if it is itchy — this can also introduce bacteria and cause infection.

Apply an ice pack 

Most bee stings will cause the area around the impact site to swell up. Placing something cold on the swelling can help to reduce it. This can take the form of an ice pack or a cold compress. Don’t apply an ice pack directly to the skin, instead wrap it first in a cloth as it can ‘burn’ the skin if there is no barrier.

Life Hack: What to do if you are stung by a bee and when to seek medical help

#Life Hacks

Life is hard enough without being aware of these simple life hacks. Read on.

Medication 

Bee stings are often painful as well as inconvenient. You can tackle pain with over-the-counter pain relief from your local pharmacy. You can also get oral antihistamines to reduce itching and swelling from the sting.

When to seek help 

While bee stings are a common ailment that can be treated at home, there is a chance the person stung might need medical help in extreme cases. Contact a doctor if you or someone else is stung multiple times or if signs of a serious reaction or allergy develop. Swelling and redness is expected but signs of anaphylaxis include hives, a swollen tongue or throat, difficulty breathing, coughing, sudden paleness or suddenly looking red-faced, nausea/vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

Homemade remedies 

For minor stings that can be treated at home, there are some homemade remedies that could ease your suffering, You can apply honey, ideally manuka honey, to lower inflammation and aid healing, according to a 2021 research paper published in Open Life Sciences. Alternatively, bicarbonate of soda can be mixed into a paste with water and applied to the sting to neutralise the venom and relieve itching and swelling.

Read More

Life Hack: What to do if you’re stung by a jellyfish and why you should never pee on the sting

More in this section

Fatigue man having a headache at office in while watching computer totally exhausted working late at night. How our body reacts to thunder and lightning — and why
Standing on top toes to kiss her boyfriend Sex File: Her PDAs are too much for me 
CLOSE-UP DIRTY AND MUDDY DOG CARPET AT HOME. Life Hack: Three cleaning hacks every pet owner should know
#Life Hacks
Life Hack: What to do if you are stung by a bee and when to seek medical help

Why 'no carbs before Marbs' may not be a good idea

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices