Life Hack: What to do if you’re stung by a jellyfish and why you should never pee on the sting

Joey, Monica and Chandler had it wrong - there are far better ways to deal with jellyfish stings.
Life Hack: What to do if you’re stung by a jellyfish and why you should never pee on the sting

While you might not see what stings you at a beach, you’ll feel its impact immediately

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 07:41
Denise O’Donoghue

Just when you thought it was safe to get back into the water, they return. No, I’m not talking about sharks. On beaches all over the country, we have been seeing jellyfish appear for the past few weeks.

As we make the most of these last weeks of warmer weather, navigating around these stinging visitors will be a challenge for those of us who want to swim in the sea — or at least splash about in the shallower waves.

If you haven’t been stung yourself, you probably know someone who has, and you’ve likely heard of the horror of both the sting and the treatment, especially if that sting was treated with urine.

It is commonly believed that peeing on a jellyfish sting will ease the pain, but numerous studies have shown this is not the case.

In fact, it can often make the situation worse: urine can actually aggravate the jellyfish’s stingers into releasing more venom from the nematocysts that are left on the skin.

Swimmers can be stung from a distance, as many
jellyfish have long stingers — so while you might not see the culprit, you’ll feel its impact immediately.

Once a person is stung, the skin breaks out in angry, red marks that throb with pain. It starts to itch, burn, and throb as it blisters, but the second thing you should never do is scratch the itch. Much like urinating on it, scratching the burn can also release even more venom.

So what works in a pinch to soothe the area?

You can rinse the area with saltwater (lucky you happen to be at the beach, right?). This deactivates any nematocysts on the skin, but make sure you don’t use freshwater for this as it can have the opposite effect.

Another option is to rinse the sore area with vinegar, so if there’s a nearby chip van, send someone over to ask for some.

After carefully bathing the area, if you’re left with bits of tentacle on the skin, it can be removed by coating it with shaving cream or a runny paste of seawater and sand, followed by shaving it off with a razor or something like a credit card.

The pain from a jellyfish sting can last up to 24 hours, reaching a painful peak five minutes after the sting happens before fading over the next few hours.

For lingering pain, over-the-counter pain medication can work to dull the ache if you are in discomfort.

Jellyfish stings are rarely life-threatening, but contact a GP or emergency department if you have concerns.

Read More

Life Hack: You only need one household item to stop spiders coming into your home

More in this section

Performance in athletes research Too much self-control could hinder performance in athletes, research says
Five top tips for commuting on busy roads for the first time Five top tips for commuting on busy roads for the first time
Is being a man bad for your health? 6 common issues and what to do about them Is being a man bad for your health? 6 common issues and what to do about them
jellyfishstings
Life Hack: What to do if you’re stung by a jellyfish and why you should never pee on the sting

Breastfeeding is a public health investment in the future — campaign calls for Government support

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices