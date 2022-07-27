Life Hack: How to deep clean your wheelie bin and repel flies

The recent hot weather highlighted quite a stinky problem for many Irish households, but one that is easily remedied. Often we can forget about our wheelie bins – particularly the household waste and compost bin – and how dirty they can get. Generally, it’s not a concern but when the temperature rises, so too does the stink. If your bins are stored near any area in which you might indulge in outdoor entertaining like barbecuing, then you’ll want to avoid it ruining another sunny day.

The first steps to a more hygienic outdoor bin start inside your home. Where possible, rinse packaging before you place it in the bin. This is something you should already be doing for your recycling but doing so on non-recyclable materials it can prevent a smell from forming. Similarly, if you use bin liners, make sure you expel as much air from them as possible before tying them off and placing them in your wheelie bin. Try to keep your bin in a shaded area as well. Too much direct sunlight will accelerate decomposition and make smells rise, which can also attract insects and flies.