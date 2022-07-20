Life Hack: How to use baby powder to solve four common summer problems

Sand removal

If you’re going to the beach over the summer, make sure you pack some baby powder with your swimwear, towels and SPF. After a day spent by the sea reading, swimming or walking, your feeling of bliss can often be ruined by a simple irritation: sand sticking absolutely everywhere. Whether you just want sand-free skin or you’re trying to avoid bringing half the beach home in the car, talcum powder can be used in a number of ways to shed that sand easily, even the stubborn grains between your toes. First, allow your skin to air dry, especially if you’ve been in the water. Liberally apply baby powder where the sand is sticking. Wipe off the excess talcum powder and the sand will fall off with it, leaving you with sand-free skin. Another method involves bringing an old sock to the beach with you – but make sure it doesn’t have any holes in the toes. Fill the sock with baby powder and tie a knot at the top of the sock to keep the talc contained. Simply use the powder-filled sock to wipe away sand when you’re leaving the beach for impressive results.

Chaffing thighs

One problem many people face each summer is sore skin on areas like inner thighs, which is caused by the skin chaffing as they walk. Wearing bicycle shorts or tights under a skirt is one way to address the problem but in warmer weather, this extra layer is often unwelcome. Instead, you could apply baby powder on your inner thighs to ease the friction there in summer. However, this isn’t a hack to use every day – chaffed skin can be quite tender so make sure you care for it appropriately and consult your GP if you have any concerns.

Sleeping in the heat

Many of us have been struggling to sleep at night during the recent record-high temperatures and while we’ve tried keeping windows open, operating fans and more, one way to keep cool involves a sprinkling of baby powder. On extremely warm nights, scatter two teaspoons of powder on your bed sheets. It will absorb sweat and moisture, helping you to have a much more comfortable night in bed.

No sweat

Another common problem in summer is sweat, particularly how it can ruin some of our favourite clothes around the armpit area. To save your beloved tees and shirts from pit stains, flip the garment inside out and sprinkle baby powder along the collar, in the underarm areas and anywhere else that may come into contact with sweat. Press the powder in with an iron to seal it and create an effective barrier.