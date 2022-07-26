Harry Styles loves an ice bath — here's why you will too

A cold water shower a day keeps the doctor way — well, at least that's what 'the Iceman' Wim Hof believes.

And it looks like lots of celebrities believe it too, with everyone from Lady Gaga, to Zac Efron and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey getting in on the icy action. Today, Harry Styles, who is currently on tour, posted an image of himself, with clenched fists, submerged in a bath of ice water. The singer was also recently spotted taking a dip in Dublin's Vico Baths.

Harry Styles takes an ice-bath while on tour in Cologne, Germany

But what are the benefits of submerging yourself in ice-cold water, and how long do we have to do it to get the benefits?

What is cold-water therapy?

Plunging yourself into cold water, or 'cold water therapy' is submerging yourself in water in the 10°C - 15°C range. This could mean cold water swimming, taking an ice bath, or even taking cold showers.

What are the benefits?

Wim Hof and his followers believe daily cold water immersion can lead to numerous benefits for both body and mind. Some of these include reducing inflammation and swelling in the body, soothing sore muscles, improved quality of sleep, enhancing focus. For those of us who are prone to illness, scientists have even found that taking a cold shower increases the number of white blood cells in your body, which can help fight off infection.

Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof has popularised cold water therapy

Our own Food Editor Ciara McDonnell, believes cold water therapy changed her life. After a sinus infection that left her ill for more than six months, she decided to give it a go — and has been doing it every day since.

How long should you stay in cold water for the benefits?

Some studies suggest even just two or three minutes can prove beneficial, but upwards of five to ten minutes is ideal. You shouldn't stay in icy water for more than 15 minutes.

Are there any risks?

One of the biggest risks with cold water therapy is cold shock. According to the RNLI, cold water shock causes the blood vessels in the skin to close, which increases the resistance of blood flow. Heart rate is also increased. As a result the heart has to work harder and your blood pressure goes up. Cold water shock can therefore cause heart attacks, even in the relatively young and healthy.

Zac Efron takes a dip in an ice bath

The sudden cooling of the skin by cold water also causes an involuntary rapiding in your breathing or hyperventilation. These responses can contribute to a feeling of panic. So, if you're planning a dip in open water, it would be a good idea to bring some companions, at least intially, to keep an eye.

Any tips?

If you want to try cold water therapy, Wim Hof suggets starting with a blast of cold water for 30 seconds after your regular shower. You can then work your way up to a minute, two minutes, etc. After that, why not try an ice cold bath? Or a swim in Ireland's icy ocean waters?

Post-cold water immersion, make sure you have some comfy, warm and dry clothes to change in to. The Outdoor Swimming Society recommends getting out of wet swimming togs immediately and adding a hat and gloves to your attire. If you can, drinking a warm beverage and having a bite to eat (bonus points for something sweet) is also a great call. You should avoid taking a hot shower immediately afterwards as the sudden change in blood flow could cause you to pass out.