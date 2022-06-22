Harry Styles spotted heading for a swim at popular Dublin baths 

Harry Styles has been spotted out and about in Dublin ahead of his sold out show tonight in the Aviva Stadium.
He was seen outside some cafes and restaurants in the city yesterday with his girlfriend, actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde.
Last night, he went for a swim at the Vico Baths in Dalkey.
Harry Styles talking to fans in Dublin! pic.twitter.com/rgyzd11nij— Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) June 22, 2022
He was seen walking towards the baths holding a Tower Records bag from the Dublin music shop and institution in the capital.
The Vico Baths seems to be attracting celebrity swimmers, with Matt Damon also swimming at the popular spot during his Irish stay in 2020.
Harry takes his Love on Tour to Dublin tonight, doors open at 6pm.