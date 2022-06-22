Harry Styles spotted heading for a swim at popular Dublin baths 

Fans are going Wilde for Harry and his girlfriend, actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles in Dublin. Credit: @katelynhallows

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 10:46
Sarah Cullen

Harry Styles has been spotted out and about in Dublin ahead of his sold out show tonight in the Aviva Stadium. 

He was seen outside some cafes and restaurants in the city yesterday with his girlfriend, actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde. 

Last night, he went for a swim at the Vico Baths in Dalkey. 

He was seen walking towards the baths holding a Tower Records bag from the Dublin music shop and institution in the capital. 

Harry Styles pictured at the Vico Baths. Credit: @katelynhallows
Harry Styles pictured at the Vico Baths. Credit: @katelynhallows

The Vico Baths seems to be attracting celebrity swimmers, with Matt Damon also swimming at the popular spot during his Irish stay in 2020. 

Harry takes his Love on Tour to Dublin tonight, doors open at 6pm. 

