17 Irish mums-to-be reveal how they're coping with the heat while pregnant

It's the hottest day of the year — and of the century so far — and the sound of fans can be heard across the country.
One group finding the rising heat particularly challenging is pregnant people and many mums-to-be have shared their secrets to staying cool as the mercury rises.
From ice lollies on demand to fans pointed at some interesting places, here's how some of Ireland's pregnant population is coping today.
"Eating all the Mr Freezes I bought for my kids. I told them I have none."
"Very cold face clothes on my neck, keep shouting at my husband for a new one."
"A fan blasting beside me on my desk as I work."
"Staying inside with my spray can of water."
"Staying indoors where possible, iced drinks, wearing as little as possible."
"Ice lollies on repeat."
"All curtains closed in the house with a fan in every room."
"My sister (7.5 months pregnant) just text from Lidl where she's gone to stand in the fridge aisle."
"Feet in a basin of iced water."
- Responses gathered via Instagram.