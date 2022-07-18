17 Irish mums-to-be reveal how they're coping with the heat while pregnant

From ice lollies on demand to fans pointed at some interesting places, here's how some of Ireland's pregnant population is coping today.

"Eating all the Mr Freezes I bought for my kids. I told them I have none."

"I keep going for drives because my car has really good aircon."

"Very cold face clothes on my neck, keep shouting at my husband for a new one."

"Feet in cold water under my home office desk. I forgot and stood up and soaked the place."

"A fan blasting beside me on my desk as I work."

"Showers pretty much every hour and Calippos."

"Staying inside with my spray can of water."

Lying in a dark room with a fan aimed at me.

"Staying indoors where possible, iced drinks, wearing as little as possible."

"This was five years ago, but staying in a dark room with a fan blowing up my fanny."

"Ice lollies on repeat."

"Hand-held fan."

"All curtains closed in the house with a fan in every room."

"Wet face cloths in the freezer, face sprays in the fridge and as much water as possible."

"My sister (7.5 months pregnant) just text from Lidl where she's gone to stand in the fridge aisle."

"I've a mini fan on my desk and also sitting with my legs in a paddling pool on breaks."

"Feet in a basin of iced water."