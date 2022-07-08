Working Life: Clients are presenting with anxiety and low mood

Sharon Cunningham, clinical coordinator HSE Counselling in Primary Care (CIPC) Service, Midlands

6.30am

I awake before the alarm these bright mornings and go downstairs to let in a hungry cat. Lunch-making before the eight-year-old joins the fray. I like time together over breakfast. I listen to Lyric Fm en route to work, Marty is a tonic.

9am

Email checks and preparing for meetings/appointments. I screen all referrals to CIPC, so regular phone calls to GPs to discuss if counselling is suitable/other options. Good communication between GPs and our counselling services is important for our clients.

11am

Meetings/calls with counsellors — I supervise a team of more than ten counsellors and we communicate regularly. Counsellors mostly work with their own clients, so my role is key in providing support and guidance for what can be demanding work. I need to be aware of current trends for service planning, for example, we see a post-Covid increase in referrals, with clients presenting with anxiety and low mood in the aftermath.

12 noon

I see clients as well as supervising others. Everyone coming for counselling is different — a person may be struggling to adjust to a chronic illness or have relationship problems. A lot of people come because of bereavement. As counsellors, we adjust how we work to focus on what is most important for individual clients and on the goals they want to achieve.

1.30pm

Lunch is usually homemade salads, often eaten at my desk — not ideal. I have a phone call with a counsellor worried about a client who talked about feeling suicidal, and we discuss how best to support them.

3pm

Meeting with the CIPC research team to finalise our report on the CIPC national evaluation. We conducted a large-scale study over the last few years, and almost 3,000 people took part. It is so exciting to have extensive Irish data about how effective counselling can be. The next task is to ensure counselling is more widely accessible.

6pm

Dinner time — catch up with my husband and daughter. I try to get a run or walk in most evenings, the best way to let go of the emotionally laden stories from the day. Wind down with TV. I was late to Succession and have just finished it. The series is a treat for anyone interested in psychology, relationships, and family dynamics.