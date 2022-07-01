Working Life: I manage a residential service for people with Prader Willi Syndrome, a complex genetic disorder

6.30am

I don’t enjoy rushing in the morning, so I give myself plenty of time to get ready. I check the work phone for messages over a cup of tea and run through emails. I manage Lemongrove House, a residential service for people with Prader Willi Syndrome, a complex genetic disorder, of which a key feature is a constant sense of hunger. There are associated physical, mental and behavioural difficulties.

8.30am

During term time I drop my daughters Jenna, 16, and Heidi, 13, at school, but that's off the schedule for the holidays. I arrive at Lemongrove and chat to staff to see how everyone is doing. We go over activities, appointments and any concerns for the day. I meet with residents – we have three with their own apartments, and we hope to have another three by the end of the summer. The residents love chatting and interacting.

9am

I run through audits and documentation. I work for Resilience, a health and social care company, and the Health Information and Quality Authority inspects us. We are audited for infection prevention and control, health and safety effective services. We are the country’s only PWS-specific residential service.

10am

The PWS community is a small one, about 200 people in Ireland, so we are lucky to be able to take part in international online meetings where we chat with caregivers in other countries to see what they are doing and discuss best practice. It’s a good learning experience, in which parents also take part.

11.30am

I have a scheduled call with Ingrid, our dietician. She is a key member of our multidisciplinary team and looks after individualised meal planning and weight monitoring.

2.30pm

After lunch, I prepare for the International PWS Organisation conference, which takes place in Limerick from July 6 - 10. Some colleagues and I are preparing an abstract on proactive management of risk in people with PWS. The conference has dedicated days for caregivers and for people with PWS and their families, so there’s a lot of organising to ensure our residents can attend. Ingrid will prepare food plans so that eating can be easily managed outside the residential service.

For more information on Prader-Willi syndrome, or for details of the upcoming International PWS Organisation conference, co-hosted by the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association Ireland, taking place in the University of Limerick, visit www.pwsai.ie