Skin Nerd: A beginner's guide to at-home facial massage

Whilst most of us are more than ready to ask a glowy-faced hooman about the products they use, how much thought do we put into the techniques they employ alongside them?

It’s important to remember that skincare is about more than just products, and that much of the luminosity we crave when we see a radiant-looking face can be attributed to the techniques used to apply the products.

Derived from Chinese medicine, facial massage is one such technique that can achieve glowing results. The ancient ritual is used to stimulate circulation by manipulating the skin to drain the lymphatic system — resulting in awakened, youthful skin!

If you can set aside a few extra minutes during your morning and evening cleanse, facial massage can become a great habit to incorporate into your routine. Psychologically, massage can transform your regime into a ritual of self-care.

While some skin issues are worsened by lifestyle factors such as stress, I truly champion techniques that help me to relax. Incorporating facial massage into your skincare regime is thought to have multiple benefits for your complexion, including

Short-term lifting effect

Improving circulation and releasing toxins from the skin

Enhancing elasticity

Triggering collagen production

Providing a multisensory experience that can alleviate stress

Helping to boost product absorption

How facial massage works

Circulation is boosted when the skin is kneaded or manipulated. Improved circulation is great for our complexions as it brings additional blood cells to the skin alongside more oxygen. This energises the skin and helps it respond better to any products applied. As well as a fresher look, the physical act of touch can help release facial tension, so we look and feel more rested too.

As a facialist, I always advocate hands as the best tool for massage, however, for penetration of product and cooling benefits, there are other innovative tools that you can try.

Using a gua sha facial tool prompts lymphatic drainage to de-puff the skin and stimulate circulation

Techniques to try

Cryotherapy is great for achieving brighter, tighter-looking skin in minutes. This is thanks to vasoconstriction which happens when the surface of the skin comes into contact with something cold. It tightens up the blood vessels and improves microcirculation — just like rosy cheeks when you go inside from the cold.

On a clean face, start at the forehead, rolling the ball, gently pressing, across the forehead out towards the temples in swiping motions. Continue under the eye and out to the temples again on both sides and repeat. For the cheekbones, try sucking your cheeks in to find those bone contours, and slide upwards.

Gua sha is a facial toning technique that’s become super popular over the last few years. The repetitive sweeping, outward motion of using a gua sha prompts lymphatic drainage to de-puff the skin.

It has also been said to help to improve muscle tone, reduce inflammation and boost radiance by stimulating blood flow near the surface of the skin. Always use this tool after applying a product such as a serum or a moisturiser so it glides across the skin easily.

Start from the centre of the face and lightly drag outwards in long sweeping motions across the cheeks, jaw and forehead. When finished, you should see blood and oxygen rush to the skin’s surface.

The Nerdie Pick

Dr Hauschka Blackthorn Toning Body Oil

When you are growing a little hooman, it is important to mind yourself too and treat your ever-changing body with kindness and care. Dr Hauschka was one of the first brands to be really conscious of what it put inside its formulas, and the brand is now renowned as a go-to for skin that needs extra care.

Sourced from organic farming and specifically designed for use on stretch marks, Dr Hauschka Blackthorn Toning Body Oil contains a cocktail of nourishing ingredients such as blackthorn oil, birch leaf and St John's wort to soothe, deeply hydrate and support elasticity.

Hydration is key when it comes to minimising the appearance of stretch marks, which are less likely to be as deep and pronounced. This dry oil is beautiful to apply and keeps the skin supple without leaving a heavy layer on the skin.

It smells dreamy too — definitely worthy of a splurge!

Dr. Hauschka Blackthorn Toning Body Oil, €21.80, nourish.ie