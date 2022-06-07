Skin Nerd: Top tips for looking after your skin on holidays 

Do check your limits

If you are jetting off on your holidays, the first thing you need to do is to find out what your luggage allowances are. While many of us choose to decant products into travel-sized bottles, you need to be aware that putting products with active ingredients into containers can actually make them less effective, as they will be exposed to oxygen and light. To minimise this risk, ensure that you transfer your skincare into airtight vessels.

Don’t take everything

Going away is an ideal time to try skinimalism, a trend that embraces a simplified and streamlined routine. Whilst I insist you pack a high-factor SPF and a good cleanser; the rest of your skincare is up for negotiation. If you struggle to decide what not to take, your acids may be a good place to start. This means forgoing your toners, stronger exfoliating cleansers, and treatments containing glycolic, lactic, or salicylic acid. These types of products tend to cause photosensitivity, making the skin more susceptible to light-related damage and are therefore not ideal for use if you are headed to warmer climes. If you suffer from congested skin in the heat and would like to use an acid such as salicylic acid, stick to using it in the evening and ALWAYS use SPF during the day.

Do pack a cleanse-off mitt

Flights can leave you feeling a little grubby so have a cleanse-off mitt on board to freshen up. Easy to transport and taking up minimal space, a cleanse-off mitt only needs water to give your face a cleanse before you arrive at your destination.

Goat Milk cleanser tube from Kate Somerville

If you don't want to bring both your treatment (active) and daily cleanser, just bring a nourishing cleanser, like Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser or Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser, as these will provide the gentle cleanse your skin needs daily.

Don’t get dehydrated

Flying is notorious for dehydrating the skin, so along with drinking plenty of water, I recommend using a hyaluronic acid-infused mask to rehydrate the complexion after your flight. A hydrating lip balm like the IMAGE Ormedic Balancing Lip Complex is also recommended for soothing dry, chapped lips.

Do prioritise multi-taskers

If you only bring one serum on holiday, make it a serum containing retinyl palmitate, as this ingredient tends to be simultaneously hydrating, protective, and correcting. Look for a serum that is ocularly tested too, enabling you to use it around the eye area. Remember that retinyl palmitate, like other forms of vitamin A, can photosensitise the skin, so you need to be vigilant with sunscreen applications.

Don’t forget to spritz

Caudalie Beauty Elixir (30ml, €13.50, store.theskinnerd.com, selected department stores and pharmacies nationwide)

I’m known for my love of facial spritzes but these handy mists really come into their own in the summer. Great for reviving your makeup, fighting jetlag and perking up your complexion during the day, pop one in your beach bag for portable rehydration! Caudalie Beauty Elixir is available in a handy travel-sized bottle and has a cult following thanks to its visage-awakening properties.

Do sun protection holistically

Sun protection is more than just SPF. Wear UV-protective clothing if you can and stay covered and out of the sun as much as possible. A big sun hat and sunglasses that cover the sides of your eyes are fabulous for ensuring that this delicate area is fully protected from the sun. As for SPF, select a high-factor, broad-spectrum formula you like to apply and remember to top up every two hours, as per the Irish Skin Cancer Society's recommendation.

The Nerdie pick

Not only can pigmentation arise as a result of UV damage, but it can also be triggered by hormones and pregnancy. Although there are a wide range of options available to help manage pigmentation issues, it can be difficult to work out which skincare options are available to you as a mama-to-be.

Dubbed as a ‘facelift in a jar,’ Environ Focus Care Youth+ Tri BioBotanical Revival Masque was 20 years in the making and contains a tri-blend of botanical acids to help the skin exfoliate itself and keep pigment at bay without the needles! As well as softening dark spots, it is also great for lessening signs of fatigue without causing irritation.

Environ Focus Care Youth+ Tri BioBotanical Revival Masque, €67, theskinnerd.com