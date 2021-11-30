Skin Nerd: Should we use beauty tools like jade rollers or are they a waste of money?

With the pandemic, unfortunately, having kept us out of salons for months on end, many of us decided to not only create a home spa environment to maximise our me-time but to really invest in our self-care rituals by trying to recreate salon experiences at home with facial tools. Sales of facial tools and devices skyrocketed over the past year, with our increased interest in the health of our skin fueling demand for products and techniques that take our routine to the next level – but do some of the most purchased tools make a real difference?

Cleansing tools

I genuinely believe that a good cleanse can be achieved using the hands, but the use of tools can be beneficial for those who have resilient skin (i.e. not sensitive skin types!) If you prefer to remove your cleanser with something other than just water, the Cleanse Off Mitt or muslin cloths allow you to get into all the nooks and crannies of your face, allowing for a more thorough cleanse. If you find puffiness a persistent problem, a cleansing device that uses vibration or massage will stimulate circulation and encourage lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and enhance radiance. I am not a fan of cleansing brushes and recommend avoiding stiff brushes to reduce the risk of irritation to the skin barrier. Whilst some cleansing tools focus on removing dead skin cells, I prefer to use exfoliating acids or enzymes as they are more respectful to the skin. If you do decide to use a cleansing tool, you must remember to wash it thoroughly between uses to avoid spreading dirt and bacteria.

Gua Sha

More than just a pretty stone, Gua Sha is a technique that’s currently trending, but has actually been used within facial massage in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It’s used to encourage blood flow to the skin to enhance radiance and to depuff by stimulating lymphatic drainage. For optimum glide, I recommend using with an oil or a lipidic moisturiser. Work in gentle motions along the jaw, across the forehead, up the neck and outwards from the nose. It’s the repetitive sweeping, outward motions that prompt lymphatic drainage which results in glowing skin, free from puffiness.

Rose quartz v Jade

Jade is a naturally cool gemstone that feels soothing on the skin and is a commonly used material in gua sha and facial rolling. I regularly use jade; in fact, I used jade stones on the models’ faces at London Fashion Week to get the skin glowing before shows. Another typical material is rose quartz, which has been referred to as ‘the coconut oil of the crystal world.’ Known for its healing properties, it’s a good choice for sensitive or rosacea-prone skin.

Cryo tools

Cryo tools, such as metal or glass cryo balls and ice face packs, are a means of achieving at-home cryotherapy, the technical term for using freezing or cold temperatures to boost circulation near the surface of the skin. This technique works by depuffing the skin to promote a glowing complexion. Although cryo tools can be an effective way to boost radiance by temporarily increasing skin circulation, there is little evidence of the effects of at-home cryotherapy, so these tools can be thought of as a nice extra as opposed to an essential. They can be effective at reducing puffiness, meaning that skin may look more sculpted afterwards, which makes them my go-to pre-event too. Pop in the freezer before using it for the most effective results.

Microcurrent tools

Microcurrent treatments involve the use of low-volt currents to tense and relax facial muscles to encourage the stimulation of skin proteins, collagen and elastin for plumper, more youthful looking skin. In-salon treatments are very effective in promoting a toned appearance, although home versions are not as strong or quite as effective. If you have lax skin, it might be worth investing in a device such as NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, which has had many positive reviews. You need to be aware that results are determined through consistent use, and you need to check with your doctor before use. Microcurrent treatments are not suitable for those who are pregnant, have epilepsy, those with cancer, thrombosis or those with metal plates or pins in their face or area of use.

Nerdie Pick

The cooling effects of Goddess Globes Facial Cryoglobes can help to reduce inflammation, improve microcirculation, minimise the appearance of large pores, reduce redness, smooth out fine lines and reduce puffiness. A winner for those looking to add luminosity or to smooth and tighten the skin, these are a treat for perking up tired, dull-looking skin.