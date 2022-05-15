Derek Mooney: If you appreciate something, you will fight tooth and nail to conserve it

From Winning Streak to You're a Star, Derek Mooney is one of RTÉ's most recognisable TV talents. But whenever I think of Derek Mooney, it's the sound of birds and wildlife that comes to mind.

I ask him what 27 years of presenting the Mooney Goes Wild radio programme have taught him about effective communication on environmental issues.

"It's simple," he says, "it's all about the message."

"Every programme I've ever worked on, it's always been about encouraging people to be aware of what's out there, to appreciate it. If you appreciate something, then you will fight tooth and nail to conserve it."

When it comes to his own life, the 55-year-old says he is making an effort to consume less meat and use the Luas more.

"I think when it comes to small changes people can make, walk more, use public transport more, try to have a vegetarian day every week.

"And if you want to reduce carbon emissions - plant a tree. You can't go wrong with planting a tree."

Derek Mooney presents Mooney Goes Wild on RTÉ Radio 1, Mondays at 10pm

What shape are you currently in?

I am not in the best shape, in fact, I am probably in the worst shape I've ever been in. I had a near road incident a few months ago and I had to slam on the brakes. As a result, I hurt my neck and discovered I have foraminal stenosis in my cervical spine. So it's been a painful few months, and it's knocked me back in terms of wanting to get up and do something. I am not even hitting my 10,000 steps some days.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

My diet isn't great, but over the last year or so I've tried to eat more greens. I've also been trying to go vegetarian for at least one day every week. My main reason for doing it is to make myself healthier, not necessarily the planet, but I know that if we were all to do it, it would have a knock-on effect on the environment too.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I don't drink, I don't smoke and I don't do drugs. I suppose my guilty pleasure would be a trifle from Mannings Bakery on Thomas Street. They make the most delicious trifle.

What would keep you awake at night?

If I eat late at night.

What is the best health advice you've ever received?

Keep exercising. I used to go to a personal trainer, I was 40 at the time and I remember he said, 'If you keep training like this, you'll be as healthy as you are now when you're 50, and if you don't, you'll feel it.' I didn't - and he was right.

What is your least favourite smell?

Lavender. I can't stand it. Even thinking about it.

What traits do you least like in others?

People being late. I really hate it. I'm very rarely late myself. If I'm late, there's a really good reason. I leave in plenty of time so I arrive in plenty of time. There's no excuse for it. Another thing that annoys me is people who leave their phones on the table in the cafe or restaurant when they meet me - is my company not good enough? It's rude.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

Sometimes I try too hard to make the programme better, when in fact you can over tinker with things. As a result of tinkering too much, you can lose the very essence of what makes something good in the first place.

What would cheer your day up?

My very special niece, Éibhín. She always makes me smile. She will be 37 next month. She phones me about three times a day to tell me what she's doing, what she's having for tea - and if I am with someone, she has to say hello to them. No matter what kind of mood I'm in, I can never be in a bad mood with her.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I love going to London, but I haven't been for two and a half years. I used to love going to see a show or a musical. I've seen the Book of Mormon 14 times or something like that.