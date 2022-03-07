Working Life: There is a great team spirit and we all work hard together

7.30am

Quick shower, breakfast/coffee and out the door for a 50km commute from Dungloe to the vaccination centre in Letterkenny.

9am

At the centre, I make my way to the changing room, get my scrubs and PPE on and then head to the allocation board to see my booth number.

Time for a team morning huddle where we are briefed by the clinical lead on safety checks, numbers expected for the day and any issues or concerns raised. Once I have my booth sanitised, I turn on my green light to alert the Defence Forces personnel that I’m ready for my first client.

11am

It’s off to the canteen for a cup of tea. Ten minutes go so fast and it’s back to the booth and time to start vaccinating again.

12 noon

I’m flat out. For each client, a number of checks have to be carried out before the vaccine can be administered, including checking personal details,

confirming identity and medical eligibility and of course a wee chit chat, all within six minutes. Again, I sanitise my booth and put on my green light, all ready for my next client.

1pm

The clinic is busy today and I’m looking forward to some sandwiches. Breaks are determined by the number of clients attending. Thankfully my colleagues and I are flexible and work around the client and clinic needs on any given day. There is a great team spirit and we all work hard together while also making time for fun and banter.

3pm

Towards the end of my shift, I sanitise my station and get it ready for tomorrow’s clinic.

6pm

Home time and I am looking forward to having spaghetti bolognese that I prepared last night for dinner this evening. I collect my seven-year-old son from his grandparents and hope they have his homework done with him. Bed early for me tonight and up early for work again tomorrow.