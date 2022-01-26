Sustainable shopping: 8 zero waste shops to visit around the country

By now we are all aware of how plastic waste has become a global crisis and often heard experts warn us that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fishtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">. By making small changes to the way we shop and the food we consume every day we can slowly make a big difference and become one step closer to a zero-waste and more eco-friendly way of life. So, bringing our own containers to the likes of refill stores can easily help us stock up on everyday products such as pasta, herbs or soap, without the excess packaging.
To stop unnecessary plastic purchases and to make our switch to less waste easier, a number of brilliant Irish businesses around the country have opened to help us with this transition. From Mayo and Meath to Cork and Kerry, check out these zero-waste shops around the country that are paving the way towards a more sustainable future.
Cork Rooftop Farm started not as a business venture but as a project born out of the COVID-19 lockdown. Rooftop Farm now grows their own vegetables with vertical greenhouse gardens and local vegetable fields. They have zero packaging, organic whole foods section and a small cafe area. You can bring your own containers and fill or use paper bags in store and get any amount you need, all without any plastic packaging. They have 125 different types of 100% organic baking goods, dried fruits, nuts, legumes, pastas, beans, herbs and more.
Cult Zero offers over 100 food items and more than 150 personal, household and cleaning items. Their dream to bring organic, plant-based, zero waste options to their community is what they are all about. They provide a curated selection of homewares and personal products along with as vast and high quality an organic food range.
The EcoShack is a small and predominantly organic zero-waste store founded by Bláithín and Maeve, who are passionate about the zero-waste lifestyle. You can bring your empty containers, fill them up with products such as grains, pulses, nuts, pasta or household items and pay by weight. You will also find other environmentally friendly, plastic-free products on their shelves.
With daily deliveries of fresh fruit, vegetables and fresh bread Small Changes is a local grocer with a zero-waste ethos. With loose dry and fresh goods and an eco-friendly household refill station, customers can bring their own containers and buy as little or as much product as they need. You can also enjoy a Fresh Juice & Smoothie Bar in store.
Green Life-Refill is a family-run business in Tralee Co. Kerry. They stock eco household products for refill, laundry, cleaning, soaps bars and more. Their philosophy is: even small changes can be big for our planet.
Simple Simon’s is a small, family-run business, doing our best to help environmentally conscious customers in Donegal. They currently offer refills on over 40 cupboard essentials like pasta, rice, seeds, cereals, loose teas, herbs and spices, and of course a few wee treats! They also have a range of body care and household cleaners, beeswax wraps, cloth menstrual pads, reusable lunch bags, cups and bottles and much more.
The Filling Station Eco Store, Galway The Filling Station Eco Store is a small local business in Galway City, owned by John Tedders. From dried fruit and nuts, to locally produced natural skincare and bamboo toothbrushes, they have you covered for all your environmentally friendly needs.
PAX Whole Foods & Eco Goods in Westport is a sustainable grocery that offers an array of products from reusable essentials to refillable cleaning products, gifts and personal care items. They provide a huge variety of organic food that can be sold in bulk such as beans, grains, pasta, herbs and spices, loose leaf tea, oils & vinegar, a variety of flours, sugars, chocolate and fresh seasonal produce.