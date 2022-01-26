Sustainable shopping: 8 zero waste shops to visit around the country

By now we are all aware of how plastic waste has become a global crisis and often heard experts warn us that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fishtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">. By making small changes to the way we shop and the food we consume every day we can slowly make a big difference and become one step closer to a zero-waste and more eco-friendly way of life. So, bringing our own containers to the likes of refill stores can easily help us stock up on everyday products such as pasta, herbs or soap, without the excess packaging.

To stop unnecessary plastic purchases and to make our switch to less waste easier, a number of brilliant Irish businesses around the country have opened to help us with this transition. From Mayo and Meath to Cork and Kerry, check out these zero-waste shops around the country that are paving the way towards a more sustainable future.