Natural health: I have scabies and the itching is extreme

I picked up scabies while on holidays during the summer. I’ve used over-the-counter lotions but they haven’t worked. The itching is extreme at times. What would you recommend?

These tiny parasitic mites cause no end of irritation, physically and emotionally. Sarcoptes scabiei mites burrow under the skin, leading to the intense itching sensation you are experiencing. Typically more irritating at night-time, the itching is mostly due to an allergy type reaction to the mites, their eggs, and their waste. In some cases, where the skin is broken, secondary staphylococcal or streptococcal bacterial infections can become an additional issue.

These mites can also burrow under your fingernails, around watch straps, and under rings, so keeping your nails trimmed and removing jewellery and accessories is a wise idea. Hygiene is an important component of getting on top of these pesky parasites.

Scabies will not go away on their own, so finding an effective treatment is a priority. Chances are, you will have already done this, but it is worth repeating: wash all clothes, bedding, and towels you have used during the past 72 hours. Use hot water, and then finish with a hot dryer cycle. For items that cannot be hot washed or tumble-dried, you can seal these in plastic bags for one to two weeks to be on the safe side. The mites cannot survive for more than two to three days away from the human body.

Any rooms or furnishing you have come into contact with will also need to be thoroughly cleaned. Clove bud essential oil can be useful in household cleaning for parasites, along with tea tree essential oil. A good tip is to add these oils to your vacuum bag. Vacuum bags will need to be disposed of after use to prevent possible reinfection.

Tea tree oil (Melaleuca alternifolia) is the most promising natural preparation to use against the scabies mite. In vitro studies have demonstrated that tea tree oil is highly effective in rapidly killing the scabies mite. However, no human trials have been performed.

The two most commonly prescribed treatments for scabies include permethrin and ivermectin. Ayurvedic medicine utilises neem and turmeric in treating scabies. Neem (Azadirachta indica) can be applied as an oil or cream, or Neem soap can be used. Turmeric (Curcuma longa) can be applied topically or taken internally to assist in the healing of lesions.

It is worth noting that any topical treatment will need to be applied from the neck down and repeated daily for at least two weeks to be effective.

Thorough treatment will kill off the mites, and you should have relief from the itching within one to four weeks.

If you are still experiencing symptoms after a month, you will need to repeat your treatment protocol for yourself and anybody with whom you’ve had close contact.

