Natural health: What can I do to stop my hairline receding?  

I’m a man in my mid-30s and have noticed my hairline has started to recede. I hadn’t expected this to happen as my dad still has a full head of hair. What would you suggest?

There are a number of factors that may play a role in the maintenance or loss of hair in both men and women. Genes for hair loss or growth come from both parents, so it is not only your father’s hair, but also your maternal grandfather’s hair that can influence your hair growth. Some supplements have shown good results in terms of restoring hair growth and slowing down hair loss. One of these is Nourkrin, which has been proven in clinical trials to improve hair growth and slow or prevent further hair loss. Nourkrin utilises Marilex to boost proteoglycans, biological molecules that regulate hair follicle growth. While research using proteoglycans for hair growth dates back to 1978, there are studies as recently as 2020 confirming the role that specific proteoglycans play in hair growth and hair loss.

A 2006 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was designed to investigate the efficacy and tolerability of Nourkrin. Fifty-five subjects with hair loss of different aetiologies participated in the six-month phase of the study. Objective assessments showed a significant positive effect of treatment on hair growth. Intake of the active preparation for a further six months in an open phase indicated a subjective further improvement in hair growth. The placebo group was then given Nourkrin for 12 months and this yielded similar results to the active participants. No side effects were reported by any of the participants.

Tailored to address both male and female hair loss, Nourkrin is available from most pharmacies, including Boots, starting at €59.99 for a one-month supply of 60 tablets.

Other factors that are thought to contribute to hair loss include stress, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, high cholesterol levels, excessive use of hair colourants and styling products, chemical hair care products, and medications.

I tend to suffer from anxiety, particularly when the pressure piles on at work. Is there a natural remedy you could recommend?

One of the most beneficial steps you can take is that you don’t fall into the trap of reaching for caffeinated and/or sugary beverages, sweet and processed foods, and refined carbohydrates as a quick energy fix. Make sure that you nourish your body and mind with whole foods rich in nourishing fats, such as avocado, nuts and seeds, eggs, yoghurt, fatty fish, and cold-pressed oils together with local seasonal produce and lean protein. Keep hydrated and take time to step away from your desk and get outside — breathing and movement are important in lowering stress levels.

Two herbal remedies used to treat anxiety are rhodiola (Rhodiola rosea) and ashwagandha (Withania somnifera). Rhodiola works by promoting the release of mood-modulating neurotransmitters norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin, while Ashwagandha can work to calm the mind when a particular situation or individual is the trigger for the panic attack, stress or anxiety.

Replace cup(s) of tea or coffee with lemon balm — this is a wonderful herb to settle an overwhelmed mind and very easy to grow in a pot or garden. Use two to five fresh leaves per cup of boiling water and steep for as little or as long as you like.

The B vitamins are crucial to nerve health, and B-Complex supplementation is essential where stress levels are high. The B vitamins are depleted by excess stress — including emotional, physical, pain, and work-related stressors.

