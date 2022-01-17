Working Life: I specialise in the treatment of urinary incontinence

6.30am

The alarm goes off, unless our three-year-old twins get there first. I commute across the city to work, easing the ordeal with a cup of tea and a podcast series.

7.30am

If it’s an operating day, I check in with the team to review inpatients and admissions for surgery. At some point I’ll run to the canteen to pick up some brown scones, which are exceedingly nice in Beaumont Hospital.

9am

The operating list starts with shorter day cases. We have a great team of anaesthetic, surgical, nursing and portering staff to keep things moving. With 12 theatres running, including three urology/transplant theatres some days, it’s fairly hectic.

On days when I’m not operating, I have an out-patient clinic. There are always patient results to follow up on. I also am currently working as clinical director in urology at the hospital which involves meetings with hospital management.

11.30am

During a break between surgeries, I catch up with colleagues or do teaching with urology trainees and discuss research projects. Beaumont is the national centre for kidney transplant and tertiary referral centre for complex urological cases, so there are lots of learning opportunities for trainees and medical students. A current project is on overactive bladder (OAB) which affects 350,000 people in Ireland.

1pm

I specialise in the treatment of urinary incontinence which covers a broad range of surgical cases. After a quick lunch, we turn our attention to our most complex patient cases. An example would be a patient with severe urinary incontinence, maybe as a side-effect of cancer treatment, that requires complex reconstruction of their bladder.

2pm

I’m also involved in the kidney transplant rota, so when I am on-call, there are generally no elective surgeries scheduled. When kidney transplants happen, it’s all hands on deck. I have a great group of consultant colleagues willing to help out when needed.

5pm

After the operating list, I do a round with the team to check on patients across the ward.

I also take the opportunity to record an educational podcast for the Control OAB Campaign to help raise awareness of OAB and encourage people across the country to identify and seek help for symptoms.