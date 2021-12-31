10 Irish stars share their health and wellbeing goals for 2022

Paul O’Connell

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

I have had a lot of great memories in 2021, especially time spent with the three kids Paddy, 11, Lola, 7, and Felix, 4. That time is a luxury I have never had before. But if I have to choose my absolute favourite memory of the year, it would have to be beating New Zealand.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

My main objective is to be balanced with my diet. I work hard and long hours, so if I don’t plan ahead, my goals and objectives fall away, things become sloppy. If I stay on top of my food, as well as plan three training sessions a week I generally achieve what I have set out to do.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

Over the last six to seven years playing I’ve focused a lot on breathing and meditation and it was amazing for my overall mental wellbeing. I haven’t been as good since I left the playing environment at keeping up with it so I will be building a better habit of creating more time for mindfulness in the new year.

What is your top health tip?

Planning. When I make a loose plan on a Sunday evening on where I am, and what I want to achieve for the week ahead – for example, a run, swim, gym session - I am more likely to end up doing it.

Irish rugby star Paul O’Connell's recipe for family favourite chilli con carne features in Aldi and the IRFU’s first cookbook Home (€11.99). Available in Aldi stores with all profits going towards Barnardos

Pippa O’Connor

The birth of her son is unsurprisingly Pippa O’Connor’s happiest memory from 2021.

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

Without a doubt, the birth of our son Billy in October. He has brought so much joy into the house and is a little dream. I think when you have a baby you are in this little love bubble and it’s just magic, especially around Christmas time.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

To continue my pregnancy habits like my supplements, some form of fresh juice every morning and three litres of water a day. I was in such a good routine while pregnant so I’m determined to keep that up.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

Definitely more walks and breaks from my phone. It’s hard sometimes to prioritise yourself but the difference 20 minutes of fresh air makes is huge, especially for my head. I think we are all guilty of too much screen time. Setting time limits on apps et cetera will be the first step.

What is your top health tip?

It sounds clichéd but water, water and more water. Hair, skin, nails, head... it’s necessary for everything. It’s easy to think about grabbing a coffee, especially with a newborn but staying hydrated is so important for all health aspects so I’m definitely going to stay focused on that.

Pippa O'Connor’s luxury, high-end cosmetics brand UP has launched a new highlighter and its first cream products. Available on upcosmetics.com and from Boots pharmacies

Luke O’Neill

Luke O’Neill intends to maintain his habit of walking everywhere he needs to go.

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

My summer holidays in Roches Point, Cork. My mother-in-law has a holiday home down there and we’ve been going with the kids for years. I came into Cork by boat, right up the Lee and had a pint on the quayside in the sun. That was a lovely day.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

I'm not a great man for exercise, but I walk everywhere. I walk at pace and try to get my heart rate up, that's the key thing. So I intend to keep walking.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

It’s very important to take time out. My big joy is socialising, you can’t beat a bit of chat. Obviously, with Covid, we have to restrict our social interactions, but meeting outside is great and if we’re all boosted, we can be less fearful of mixing.

What is your top health tip?

A good night's sleep. It helps in so many ways, including helping your immune system. Studies have shown that if you've had a bad night's sleep, your immune system might be down by a third the next day which is substantial and could put you at risk of all kinds of infection - not just Covid. So, whatever you do, try and get a good night's sleep.

Professor Luke O’Neill has recorded an audio story for a new ‘Listening Library’ by national housing charity Threshold. A subscription costs €20 with funds raised going towards protecting families from homelessness.

Keilidh Cashell

Keilidh Cashell wants to focus on what brings her joy.

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

Everything we have done with KASH Beauty. We have a great team, and just recently got our own KASH truck, where we have been able to meet our customers in person and see their reactions to the products. That’s a great feeling.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

Honestly, I am not on the fitness buzz with everyone else. But I will make an effort to drink more water, and go for little walks throughout the day.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

I think it’s about recognising what does and doesn’t make you happy, and focusing more on what brings you joy. I plan on giving myself more planned breaks so I don’t get burnt out. In a fast-paced world such as online and having your own business that never stops, it’s very hard to switch off, so I’m gonna make sure to schedule in proper time off.

What is your top health tip?

For me, water fixes everything. Have a headache? Drink more water. Skin is acting up? Drink more water. Getting enough sleep is also very important - I can’t function without it.

Makeup artist and entrepreneur Keilidh Cashell is founder of KASH Beauty and has more than 2.8m followers on TikTok

Anna Daly

Anna Daly tends to come alive at night and plans to go to bed earlier.

What are your happiest memories of 2021?

Spending time with family that I missed during lockdown. A family holiday with my husband Ben and the kids, Inchydoney with my parents during the summer, a wine trip with my in-laws. Those trips represented real happiness for me.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

I used to carve out time for exercise but when kids come along you get really good at doing lots of things at once. So now if I have a couple of calls to take, I’ll do a walk while I take them. I think you need to build exercise into your life and make it work for you.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

At this stage in my life, as a mother and a businesswoman, I think it’s about taking control back. Being able to decide what projects I take on is really freeing for my mental health. The other thing is just walking out the door. Sometimes, the house can get frantic. If you get out, even just walk around the block, you’re usually a nicer, calmer person when you come back.

What is your top health tip?

Sleep. I come alive at night. I could be looking at spreadsheets at half one in the morning, wide awake. I know I need to go to bed earlier, I know how important sleep is, I have to work on that.

Broadcaster Anna Daly is the founder of Little Bliss, an ethical, lifestyle clothing brand for adults and children

Hugh Wallace

Hugh Wallace uses mindfulness techniques to live in the moment rather than worry about events.

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

Escaping to Lanzarote with my husband Martin.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

I think it’s very much about what you eat. For me, it’s lots of vegetables, lots of greens. I only eat between 12pm and 8pm - I find that keeps my weight stable. Exercise wise, I love walking.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

I think it’s been difficult for everyone this year. I am very lucky I live with Martin, I have my friends, I think for people who are alone, it’s been exceptionally difficult. I find Reiki fabulous. It’s super for clearing your brain.

What is your top health tip?

Practising mindfulness. I think we all spend a lot of time thinking about what may or may not happen, but really it’s all about living in the moment. Particularly with Covid, it can run riot around your head, and people are very tired. Mindfulness is all about looking after yourself and just living in the moment.

Architect Hugh Wallace has appeared on TV shows Home of the Year, The Great House Revival and My Bungalow Bliss

James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh’s tip is to be physically active at least for 30 minutes a day.

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

I recently went to Anne Doyle's house during a storm, and got day-tipsy on champagne while catching up and laughing. I hadn't seen her in over a year due to the auld pandemic, so it was such a treat to be reunited.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

I just joined Eden One healthclub so the plan is to become a tank in 2022. I've had the same body shape since I was 19, so it's time I enter my daddy era. The plan is to bulk and get stronger with some personal training sessions. I also do at-home workouts with the amazing John Belton, so will pick those back up in 2022.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

To finally see a therapist. It’s something I've been meaning to do for years. I've a few things I need to thrash out. Speaking and being open about your mental health is as imperative as a gym sesh. We work out our bodies, we also need to work out our minds.

What is your top health tip?

No matter what, consciously move your body (in whatever way you like) for at least 30 minutes a day. A walk first thing or in the evening. It has never made me feel worse - only better.

James Kavanagh is an influencer, entrepreneur, television presenter and Irish Examiner food columnist

Michael Fry

Michael Fry, who stars in ‘Holding’, wants to learn how to say no.

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

Definitely being on set for Holding. It was my first time being on a proper film set and the cast and crew were all so lovely, and as a bonus it was being filmed in West Cork in the summer which is obviously beautiful. It was like being at a summer camp only I got to hang out with Mrs Doyle and Varys from Game of Thrones.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

I’m looking forward to taking a couple of weeks off at the start of the year to properly recharge and using that time to find a physical activity I actually like doing. I’ve tried so many times to get into running but it has never made me feel anything but a strong desire to die.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

I’m going to learn how to say no. After one of the busiest years ever, I’m in a position now to choose what work I really want to do instead of trying to do absolutely everything.

What is your top health tip?

I’ve worked from home since the pandemic began and it’s really important to get outside every day. Even just to go for a coffee, it’s amazing how much that helps clear your head even if you’re not physically exerting yourself.

Comedian Michael Fry will star in the ITV/Virgin Media Television adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestseller Holding

Amy Molloy

Amy Molloy plans to spend more time on her bike. Picture: Maria Falconer

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

Professionally, I did a solo show for Edfringe at the Traverse theatre called This Is Paradise. It was the first time I had stepped on stage since the end of 2019. It was a short, intense rehearsal period, both terrifying and exhilarating, but we pulled it off. When my sister came to see it on the last day, she announced I was going to be an aunty again.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

Get back on my bike more. I cycled so much through lockdown and loved it, the freedom of it and the escapes out of the city. And I want to keep cooking with plenty of veg and try a few new recipes too.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

There’s a lot of rejection in my job, so I have to try to practice gratitude for all other facets of my life, right down to the simple things. Our world puts a lot of value in constantly achieving and doing things - I try to remind myself that I’m a human being not a human doing’ Interacting with nature (even my house plants) is also great free therapy.

What is your top health tip?

Spend time with people you love and appreciate, and who love and appreciate you.

Belfast actress Amy Molloy recently starred in Translations at the National Theatre and Cyprus Avenue at the Royal Court and the Public Theatre NY.

Aidan O’Mahony

Releasing his own book is Aidan O’Mahony’s happiest memory of 2021.

What is your happiest memory of 2021?

Releasing my own book. When I started writing it I wondered what people would think of it and the response has just been massively positive. For me, it’s all about getting that mental health message out and sharing my own experience, and giving an insight into Aidan O’Mahony the person, instead of the footballer.

How do you plan to stay fit and healthy in the year ahead?

I keep it very simple. I have a gym at home and I try to do 30 or 40 minutes every day. What I did learn from lockdown is that there are so many things on our doorstep, whether it’s a 5K down the road or doing Cardiac Hill in Killarney, so there’s lots of ways to get out and about.

How do you plan to take care of your mental health in 2022?

Exercise is the most beneficial for me. When I have a 12-hour shift done and have just put the kids to bed, the last thing I want to do is get down to the gym, but I find it very beneficial for sleeping and my form. I’ve found that since 2010. It really helps me with my mental health. Nutrition goes a long way as well.

What is your top health tip?

Keep it simple. As a nation, we look for quick fixes in January. My advice is to do something you can see yourself doing in six months, not something that lasts six weeks. You need to have something that you enjoy, not too taxing, you can see the benefit, and you know you can do it for the foreseeable future.

Aidan O’Mahony’s biography Unbroken: A Story of Mental Strength, Physical Fitness and the Power of Adversity is out now