10 Irish stars share their health and wellbeing goals for 2022

I have had a lot of great memories in 2021, especially time spent with the three kids Paddy, 11, Lola, 7, and Felix, 4. That time is a luxury I have never had before. But if I have to choose my absolute favourite memory of the year, it would have to be beating New Zealand.
My main objective is to be balanced with my diet. I work hard and long hours, so if I don’t plan ahead, my goals and objectives fall away, things become sloppy. If I stay on top of my food, as well as plan three training sessions a week I generally achieve what I have set out to do.
Over the last six to seven years playing I’ve focused a lot on breathing and meditation and it was amazing for my overall mental wellbeing. I haven’t been as good since I left the playing environment at keeping up with it so I will be building a better habit of creating more time for mindfulness in the new year.
Planning. When I make a loose plan on a Sunday evening on where I am, and what I want to achieve for the week ahead – for example, a run, swim, gym session - I am more likely to end up doing it.
Without a doubt, the birth of our son Billy in October. He has brought so much joy into the house and is a little dream. I think when you have a baby you are in this little love bubble and it’s just magic, especially around Christmas time.
To continue my pregnancy habits like my supplements, some form of fresh juice every morning and three litres of water a day. I was in such a good routine while pregnant so I’m determined to keep that up.
Definitely more walks and breaks from my phone. It’s hard sometimes to prioritise yourself but the difference 20 minutes of fresh air makes is huge, especially for my head. I think we are all guilty of too much screen time. Setting time limits on apps et cetera will be the first step.
It sounds clichéd but water, water and more water. Hair, skin, nails, head... it’s necessary for everything. It’s easy to think about grabbing a coffee, especially with a newborn but staying hydrated is so important for all health aspects so I’m definitely going to stay focused on that.
My summer holidays in Roches Point, Cork. My mother-in-law has a holiday home down there and we’ve been going with the kids for years. I came into Cork by boat, right up the Lee and had a pint on the quayside in the sun. That was a lovely day.
I'm not a great man for exercise, but I walk everywhere. I walk at pace and try to get my heart rate up, that's the key thing. So I intend to keep walking.
It’s very important to take time out. My big joy is socialising, you can’t beat a bit of chat. Obviously, with Covid, we have to restrict our social interactions, but meeting outside is great and if we’re all boosted, we can be less fearful of mixing.
A good night's sleep. It helps in so many ways, including helping your immune system. Studies have shown that if you've had a bad night's sleep, your immune system might be down by a third the next day which is substantial and could put you at risk of all kinds of infection - not just Covid. So, whatever you do, try and get a good night's sleep.
Everything we have done with KASH Beauty. We have a great team, and just recently got our own KASH truck, where we have been able to meet our customers in person and see their reactions to the products. That’s a great feeling.
Honestly, I am not on the fitness buzz with everyone else. But I will make an effort to drink more water, and go for little walks throughout the day.
I think it’s about recognising what does and doesn’t make you happy, and focusing more on what brings you joy. I plan on giving myself more planned breaks so I don’t get burnt out. In a fast-paced world such as online and having your own business that never stops, it’s very hard to switch off, so I’m gonna make sure to schedule in proper time off.
For me, water fixes everything. Have a headache? Drink more water. Skin is acting up? Drink more water. Getting enough sleep is also very important - I can’t function without it.
Spending time with family that I missed during lockdown. A family holiday with my husband Ben and the kids, Inchydoney with my parents during the summer, a wine trip with my in-laws. Those trips represented real happiness for me.
I used to carve out time for exercise but when kids come along you get really good at doing lots of things at once. So now if I have a couple of calls to take, I’ll do a walk while I take them. I think you need to build exercise into your life and make it work for you.
At this stage in my life, as a mother and a businesswoman, I think it’s about taking control back. Being able to decide what projects I take on is really freeing for my mental health. The other thing is just walking out the door. Sometimes, the house can get frantic. If you get out, even just walk around the block, you’re usually a nicer, calmer person when you come back.
Sleep. I come alive at night. I could be looking at spreadsheets at half one in the morning, wide awake. I know I need to go to bed earlier, I know how important sleep is, I have to work on that.
Escaping to Lanzarote with my husband Martin.
I think it’s very much about what you eat. For me, it’s lots of vegetables, lots of greens. I only eat between 12pm and 8pm - I find that keeps my weight stable. Exercise wise, I love walking.
I think it’s been difficult for everyone this year. I am very lucky I live with Martin, I have my friends, I think for people who are alone, it’s been exceptionally difficult. I find Reiki fabulous. It’s super for clearing your brain.
Practising mindfulness. I think we all spend a lot of time thinking about what may or may not happen, but really it’s all about living in the moment. Particularly with Covid, it can run riot around your head, and people are very tired. Mindfulness is all about looking after yourself and just living in the moment.
I recently went to Anne Doyle's house during a storm, and got day-tipsy on champagne while catching up and laughing. I hadn't seen her in over a year due to the auld pandemic, so it was such a treat to be reunited.
I just joined Eden One healthclub so the plan is to become a tank in 2022. I've had the same body shape since I was 19, so it's time I enter my daddy era. The plan is to bulk and get stronger with some personal training sessions. I also do at-home workouts with the amazing John Belton, so will pick those back up in 2022.
To finally see a therapist. It’s something I've been meaning to do for years. I've a few things I need to thrash out. Speaking and being open about your mental health is as imperative as a gym sesh. We work out our bodies, we also need to work out our minds.
No matter what, consciously move your body (in whatever way you like) for at least 30 minutes a day. A walk first thing or in the evening. It has never made me feel worse - only better.
Definitely being on set for. It was my first time being on a proper film set and the cast and crew were all so lovely, and as a bonus it was being filmed in West Cork in the summer which is obviously beautiful. It was like being at a summer camp only I got to hang out with Mrs Doyle and Varys from .
I’m looking forward to taking a couple of weeks off at the start of the year to properly recharge and using that time to find a physical activity I actually like doing. I’ve tried so many times to get into running but it has never made me feel anything but a strong desire to die.
I’m going to learn how to say no. After one of the busiest years ever, I’m in a position now to choose what work I really want to do instead of trying to do absolutely everything.
I’ve worked from home since the pandemic began and it’s really important to get outside every day. Even just to go for a coffee, it’s amazing how much that helps clear your head even if you’re not physically exerting yourself.
Professionally, I did a solo show for Edfringe at the Traverse theatre called. It was the first time I had stepped on stage since the end of 2019. It was a short, intense rehearsal period, both terrifying and exhilarating, but we pulled it off. When my sister came to see it on the last day, she announced I was going to be an aunty again.
Get back on my bike more. I cycled so much through lockdown and loved it, the freedom of it and the escapes out of the city. And I want to keep cooking with plenty of veg and try a few new recipes too.
There’s a lot of rejection in my job, so I have to try to practice gratitude for all other facets of my life, right down to the simple things. Our world puts a lot of value in constantly achieving and doing things - I try to remind myself that I’m a human being not a human doing’ Interacting with nature (even my house plants) is also great free therapy.
Spend time with people you love and appreciate, and who love and appreciate you.
Releasing my own book. When I started writing it I wondered what people would think of it and the response has just been massively positive. For me, it’s all about getting that mental health message out and sharing my own experience, and giving an insight into Aidan O’Mahony the person, instead of the footballer.
I keep it very simple. I have a gym at home and I try to do 30 or 40 minutes every day. What I did learn from lockdown is that there are so many things on our doorstep, whether it’s a 5K down the road or doing Cardiac Hill in Killarney, so there’s lots of ways to get out and about.
Exercise is the most beneficial for me. When I have a 12-hour shift done and have just put the kids to bed, the last thing I want to do is get down to the gym, but I find it very beneficial for sleeping and my form. I’ve found that since 2010. It really helps me with my mental health. Nutrition goes a long way as well.
Keep it simple. As a nation, we look for quick fixes in January. My advice is to do something you can see yourself doing in six months, not something that lasts six weeks. You need to have something that you enjoy, not too taxing, you can see the benefit, and you know you can do it for the foreseeable future.