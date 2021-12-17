Damage limitation: How to have a safe and healthy Christmas season

Despite our best efforts, many of us find that we overindulge over Christmas, particularly when it comes to celebratory drinks with family and friends.
What’s the best way to restore ourselves to health the morning after? Dietitian Paula Mee advises us to ditch the greasy fry up and to nourish ourselves instead.
“Reaching for the wrong kinds of foods means that you’re only continuing the damage,” she says. “Eating nutrient-dense foods such as porridge, eggs, a banana smoothie with nut butter, or a bowl of Weetabix with some banana and warm milk will help restore all those depleted vitamins.”
She recommends thinking ahead and shopping for nutritious ingredients in advance of a big night out. “Having foods like bananas in the house means you’re more likely to make healthy choices the morning after,” she says.
She also shares the following recipe for a seasonal beetroot smoothie to boost your nutrient intake this festive season.
“Beetroot improves oxygen use and endurance,” she says. “Ginger is calming on the digestive tract and oranges and carrots contain the necessary antioxidants for repairing the free radical damage associated with toxin overload.”
Whizz two beetroots with a piece of ginger measuring half a centimetre, two chopped carrots, and one peeled orange.
“You’ve got a zingy, flavourful health boost that looks and tastes great,” says Mee.