Urgent appeal for dog blood donors as stocks run low

UCD's veterinary school this morning made an "urgent appeal" for donations of canine blood after existing stock has been exhausted.
Professor Carmel Mooney stated on RTÉ's Morning Ireland that several animals required blood transfusions this week, necessitating further donations.
There are many reasons why a dog would require a blood transfusion, according to Mooney, including for surgery following a trauma or road accident, or when other diseases make themselves apparent.
The professor has urged anyone with a suitable dog to contact the university's veterinary school.
Ideal donations are from dogs that:
- Are over 25kg
- Aged between 1-8 years
- Fully vaccinated, wormed, healthy & not receiving any medication
- Not travelled outside Ireland or UK
- Have never received a transfusion
- Have a good temperament
UCD is specifically looking for dogs in the Dublin area, but anyone outside of the capital with a suitable dog donor could contact their local vet, who also need supplies.
- Email vetblooddonorclinic@ucd.ie for more information