Urgent appeal for dog blood donors as stocks run low

UCD veterinary professor Carmel Mooney says donations are needed to provide for transfusions
Urgent appeal for dog blood donors as stocks run low

Doggy donors needed: veterinary hospitals around the country are reporting shortages of dog blood

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 10:40
Mike McGrath Bryan

UCD's veterinary school this morning made an "urgent appeal" for donations of canine blood after existing stock has been exhausted.

Professor Carmel Mooney stated on RTÉ's Morning Ireland that several animals required blood transfusions this week, necessitating further donations.

There are many reasons why a dog would require a blood transfusion, according to Mooney, including for surgery following a trauma or road accident, or when other diseases make themselves apparent.

The professor has urged anyone with a suitable dog to contact the university's veterinary school.

Ideal donations are from dogs that:

  • Are over 25kg 
  • Aged between 1-8 years
  • Fully vaccinated, wormed, healthy & not receiving any medication
  • Not travelled outside Ireland or UK 
  • Have never received a transfusion
  • Have a good temperament

UCD is specifically looking for dogs in the Dublin area, but anyone outside of the capital with a suitable dog donor could contact their local vet, who also need supplies.

  • Email vetblooddonorclinic@ucd.ie for more information

Read More

Having a bad day? Watch this Cork Otter teach her cub how to swim in the city 

More in this section

'Families are weird yokes': Five tips from Marian Keyes on coping during Christmas 'Families are weird yokes': Five tips from Marian Keyes on coping during Christmas
Penguins visit care home residents Penguins delight care home residents with Christmas visit
9 gynaecological problems always worth getting checked 9 gynaecological problems always worth getting checked
<p>Gregg Wallace before and after he lost 4.5 stone</p>

Gregg Wallace reveals he asked his wife to buy him tight t-shirts after weight loss

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices