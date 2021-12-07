Pete the Vet: How to keep your pets calm as Storm Barra approaches

Winter storms are becoming more common in the Irish seasonal weather pattern, and they can cause serious problems for pets. Here are my five top tips for minding your pets during stormy weather.

Bring all pets indoors and create a cosy pet den: Choose a small room (preferably without windows) for your pet to use as their base during the storm. Soundproof this as best you can, and leave classical music playing to drown out frightening storm noises. Place some of your worn clothing in your pet’s bed for them to snuggle into: it will carry your reassuringly familiar smell.