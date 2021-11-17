Life Hack: How to deep clean your fridge with baking soda, vinegar and more

Baking soda to remove stains and smells

Kitchen queen Martha Stewart suggests cleaning down your fridge’s interior seasonally using baking soda (sodium bicarbonate). She suggests this over regular soap as often soap is scented and that smell can be absorbed by some foods. Plus, baking soda has the extra benefit of absorbing smells and eliminating odours. Using a mix of two tablespoons of baking soda and a cup of hot water, wipe down the inside of the fridge. Rinse the mixture off with a damp cloth and dry it with a clean towel.

If you notice some tougher, caked-in residue in your fridge, apply the same mixture as above liberally to the problem area with a wet towel. Leave the fridge door open and allow the mixture to sit on the residue for 10 minutes. Wipe to remove and repeat if necessary.

How to clean shelves and drawers

Over time, you’ll notice your fridge shelves getting grubbier, as well as your fridge’s drawers, which often hold vegetables and other fresh food. The simplest way to clean these is to remove them from the appliance and soak them in your sink (rotating the shelves regularly to ensure all sides get a soaking) or in a bath.

Make a solution of two tablespoons of baking soda for every litre of warm water and soak the drawers and shelves in this. Do not wash them in the dishwasher. Dry them thoroughly before replacing them inside your fridge.

Alternatively, mix three parts water with one part cleaning vinegar to a spray bottle, Spray onto your shelves and wipe dry.

Another odour remover

Notice a whiff when you open your fridge door? If you know your fridge is clean, the unpleasant scent can be tackled thanks to your morning coffee habit. Spread some fresh coffee grounds on a tray or plate and place this inside the fridge. The odour should soon vanish, leaving a pleasant coffee scent that will eventually fade away.

Another creative solution, particularly for pet owners, is to use some cat litter. Spread half an inch of unscented cat litter on a plate and leave it inside the fridge until the smell is gone.

Keep doors dirt free

You should regularly wipe your fridge’s doors, including the edges, and the top of the fridge with a damp cloth of dishwashing liquid and water. For a deeper clean, wash the door seals, with a hot water and mild dishwashing liquid mixture to remove any trapped crumbs and dry it thoroughly with a clean cloth.