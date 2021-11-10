Life Hack: How to use a dishwasher tablet to clean your oven, plus four other tricks

Dishwasher tablet

If the glass on your oven door is caked in dirt and grime, one of the simplest ways to clean it involves a product from another kitchen appliance. Dip a solid dishwasher tablet in water and use the dampened tablet to scrub at the dirt on the door. The combination of the cleaning agents and the abrasive nature of the tablet are the ultimate combination to tackle even the most burnt-in of stains.

Baking soda, vinegar and dish soap

Baking soda, or bicarbonate of soda, is a gentle abrasive that will remove stubborn dirt without scratching the surface of your oven. It also absorbs nasty smells and leaves a neutral scent so it’s ideal for your oven. Make a paste with equal parts of baking soda and any dish soap. Slather this over the surface you want to clean. Let the mixture sit overnight to break down any tough grime. The following day, spray the mixture with vinegar so it fizzes and bubbles. Wipe away the mixture with a clean, damp cloth to reveal a shiny oven.

Water and lemons

The humble lemon is a great cleaning agent. Its citric acid is antibacterial and antiseptic and acts as a natural bleach. Even better, this hack involves minimal effort on the cleaner’s behalf. Fill a bowl or dish with water (make sure it is oven-proof). Squeeze the juice of two lemons into the water. Place the bowl in the oven and turn it on to any heat. Once you see the water bubbling, turn off the oven but do not remove the bowl and keep the door closed. The stream will work to dislodge any grime and grease in the oven.

A sprinkle of salt

This is great if you’ve just spilled something inside your oven and don’t want to risk burning your hands by cleaning it immediately while the oven is still hot. Sprinkling salt on the oven floor can stop stains from setting. Leave it to cool and wipe with a cloth. You’ll find the spill wipes away much easier thanks to the salt.

Vinegar

This is quite similar to the water and lemons trick but the odour-neutralising benefits of vinegar will be better for some ovens with lingering scents. Half fill a bowl or pot with water and half a cup of vinegar. Place this into the oven and leave for up to one hour. The steam will loosen grease and dirt from the oven walls, floor and ceiling. Turn the oven off and allow it to cool down. Wipe the oven clean once it has cooled with a clean, dry cloth. The grease and dirt should come away much easier.