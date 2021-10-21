Silent disease: Older women with osteoporosis could break a bone just by sneezing

New research has revealed most people in Ireland who are diagnosed with osteoarthritis after suffering a fracture are surprised by the diagnosis.

The Irish Osteoporosis Society is urging women over 65 to make bone health a priority after a survey of GPs revealed that 92% of patients who suffered a fracture were surprised to be diagnosed with the bone disease. In 2019, almost 4,000 people were hospitalised for osteoporosis-related hip fractures in Ireland, with 69% of these being females.

Ireland has the sixth-highest rate of hip breaks in the world and women are more at risk of suffering a fracture.

The Irish Osteoporosis Society says more than half of women who are at increased risk of a fragility fracture are untreated for osteoporosis. Without a diagnosis, some preventable fractures can happen from something as simple as a sneeze or bending over to tie a shoelace.

As part of the organisation’s ‘She Doesn’t Deserve A Break’ campaign, TV presenter Mary Kennedy is encouraging women to start thinking about protecting their bone health and has detailed the steps she takes to prevent osteoporosis.

“I had never given much thought to my bone health until I learned about the risks, particularly to women my own age, over 65. There are some simple steps to take to help protect your bones,” she says.

Mary Dunne, Mary Kennedy, Hilda Smith, and Ann Marsh for World Osteoporosis Day

“For example, every day, I make sure that I take the daily recommended amounts of calcium and Vitamin D and I also try to ensure I get my five-a-day when it comes to fruit and vegetables. Regular exercise is part of my daily routine. I like to get out for a walk almost every day.

“I would encourage all women to speak to their GP about potential risk factors and steps that can be taken to help protect bone health or visit the Irish Osteoporosis Society website.”

Professor Moira O’Brien, founder of the Irish Osteoporosis Society says the figures are “shocking, considering most fractures can be prevented and osteoporosis, unlike many diseases, is treatable.” She says life-changing injuries can be prevented by early diagnosis of osteoporosis.

“Early diagnosis of this silent disease is extremely important to help people, particularly women, avoid potentially life-changing injuries. Our recent GP survey indicates clearly that more awareness is needed but also GPs need better access to resources like DXA scans, which in some areas GPs can send public patients to several private clinics.

“We know that recovery from bone fractures can be very difficult, so we are asking people to become aware of their bone health and speak to their GP or contact us at the Irish Osteoporosis Society, this World Osteoporosis Day.”

Risk factors for osteoporosis include being a woman aged over 65, having a history of osteoporosis in your family and having a history of broken bones, as well as controllable factors such as being a smoker, drinking an excessive amount of alcohol and having a low body weight.