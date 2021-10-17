Natural health: How to boost your iron levels 

My mum has low iron, which leaves her feeling tired most of the time. An over-the-counter medication led to constipation and she quickly stopped taking it. What would you recommend?

This is a common problem with many over-the-counter iron supplements.

One of my favourite and effective natural iron remedies is Floradix iron tonic. It’s made with herbs to support iron absorption and improve energy levels. Relatively pleasant to take, it does not cause constipation and has an iron absorption rate of 25% (conventional iron tablets have a rate of around 2-10%).

Floradix also has a product called Floravital, which is yeast and gluten-free.

Spatone is another natural iron supplement I would recommend. It is highly bioavailable and gentle on the intestinal tract.

Vitamin C is well known as a beneficial supplement to help with absorption of iron —your mum will need to take 500mg together with each dose of the iron supplement.

It is also important that she continues to include iron-rich foods in her diet, such as red meats, shellfish and seafood, dried fruits, and leafy greens. Vitamin C-rich foods include kiwi fruit, citrus fruits, melons, strawberries, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, red capsicum.

When it comes to iron absorption, you also need to consider hypochlorhydria, or low stomach acid. Stomach acid is crucial for the absorption of vitamins and minerals, and a lack of stomach acid secretion is often at the root of chronic digestive and malabsorption issues.

Betaine HCl with pepsin is a supplement that can be used to improve stomach acid levels. Digestive enzymes and probiotics may also be a useful addition to help with nutrient extraction and absorption.

Almost every year when the seasons change I get laryngitis. I find gargling with salted water helps. What else can I do?

Gargling with salt water is a great place to start when warding off infection in the throat. You can also add a little raw honey to your gargle solution to take advantage of the antibiotic, antifungal, and antiviral properties.

Aloe vera is wonderfully soothing when dealing with any sort of inflammation, and is particularly useful in treating inflamed mucous membranes. Take around 1.5 tablespoons twice daily, and gargle a little before you swallow.

Make sure that your aloe juice is pure, with no added sugar and flavours.

Since your laryngitis is seasonal, you might find the supplement CurraNZ helpful.

Blackcurrants have a unique combination and high concentration of red and blue anthocyanins that activate the human body’s defence systems, helping to support immune health and address inflammation.

CurraNZ is based on a standardised proprietary blend of 35% strength premium blackcurrant anthocyanins. New Zealand blackcurrants have one of the highest recorded anthocyanin values of any fruit on the planet.

Take 1-2 capsules daily for best results. CurraNZ is available in a number of independent health food stores in Ireland, or you can order online from curranz.com.

Finally, a cup of liquorice tea is a great source of supportive nutrients and is often prescribed by herbalists to help with laryngitis. Liquorice root contains vitamin E, phosphorus, the B vitamins, manganese, iodine, chromium and zinc.

A natural anti-inflammatory, it also helps to shift excess

mucous.

Liquorice root can be contraindicated where high blood pressure is an underlying condition, so check with your health practitioner first if this is a concern.