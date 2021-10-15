Half of parents admit lockdown has led to more treats for kids — Dr Noctor’s 5 tips on how to cut down 

Parenting expert and child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor said it is important for parents to go easy on themselves if treats have gotten out of hand during the pandemic
Half of parents admit lockdown has led to more treats for kids — Dr Noctor’s 5 tips on how to cut down 

Many parents and guardians are finding it hard to say no to treats during the pandemic Picture: Pexels

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 10:35
Nicole Glennon

While many parents and guardians want to reduce treats such as crisps, chocolate, and biscuits for children, many find saying no difficult and this has been exacerbated during lockdown.

That’s according to new research from the START campaign which found that working from home and having children in the home more often has left parents finding it harder to reduce the amount of treats their children consume — with half admitting their children are consuming more crisps, chocolates and biscuits since the onset of the pandemic.

As a result, safefood, HSE and Healthy Ireland have launched a campaign aimed at decreasing the amounts of treats parents give to children and to give them less often.

Sarah O’Brien, HSE national lead on the START campaign said the recommendation from the Department of Health’s Food for Life guidelines, is to limit treat foods to small amounts once or twice a week for children over five and no more than once a week for children under five.

But this is “far from the norm,” she says, and the marketing of these types of products is so widespread that many parents struggle to stick within the guidelines.

Dr Colman Noctor has some useful tips for parents on how to cut down if treats got out of hand during lockdown 
Dr Colman Noctor has some useful tips for parents on how to cut down if treats got out of hand during lockdown 

Parenting expert and child psychotherapist, Dr Colman Noctor, said it is important for parents to go easy on themselves if treats have gotten out of hand during the pandemic.

“When we were trying to pacify, reward, entertain, and even just be kind or compassionate to our children, food-based treats were the only thing we had.

“We couldn't go to the cinema, we couldn't go to Smyths... it became the currency of guilt, the currency of boredom and the currency of compassion.” 

While parents shouldn’t feel guilty about the number of treats their children may be consuming at present, Dr Noctor said it is time now for us to start working on reducing the amount.

“But trying to get it back on track is tricky,” he acknowledges.

“If we think about children's relationship with treats, it is bound up in reward and punishment.

“If you hurt your knee, we'll give you a sweet, if you finish your dinner, we'll give you dessert, but if you're bold you don't get the treat. Treats have an emotional meaning and we don't want children to have this reduction in treats and interpret it as something they've done wrong.” 

Dr Noctor’s top 5 tips on how to cut down on treats at home 

Healthy swaps 

Offering things like crackers and cheese, instead of chocolate biscuits or plain popcorn instead of crisps, a low fat yogurt or fruit instead of a chocolate bar.

No 'good' and 'bad' food 

It's important not to give this message of 'good' and 'bad' food. There's only good and bad amounts of food and it's all about health, not weight.

Use non-food treats 

Use a trip to the playground or a book they'd like to read as a treat. Now that things are open again, we can go back to the drawing board and include non-food-based treats more.

Get children involved in planning snacks 

Getting children to take some ownership over how they snack helps them to self regulate and helps them to get better at making choices 

Agree treats before shopping trips 

Agree on what treats your child is getting before you go. This puts less pressure on you to have to manage the tantrum on the spot. Before you go in to the shop, explain to your child 'if you're good and if we manage to get around this shop, at the end of it, I will get you that' so the boundaries are set beforehand.

  • Parents can find more tips and advice on how to talk to children about treats, reduce treats and achieve moderation at makeastart.ie

Read More

Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

    More in this section

    accountant Money Talks: the complete expert guide to planning a pension
    apple cider vinegar Life Hack: Five things you can do with apple cider vinegar, from beauty to bacteria 
    'Through isolation, we might stop this contagion spreading:' The story of TB in Ireland 'Through isolation, we might stop this contagion spreading:' The story of TB in Ireland
    TreatsrewardsHealthy EatingcrispsChocolatebiscuitsPerson: Dr Colman NoctorPerson: Sarah O'BrienEvent: START campaignOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: Healthy IrelandOrganisation: Safefood
    Half of parents admit lockdown has led to more treats for kids — Dr Noctor’s 5 tips on how to cut down 

    The second brain: Women more likely than men to act on gut instinct

    READ NOW
    Price info
    IE_180_logo
    Price info

    Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
    Cancel anytime.

    Terms and conditions apply

    Latest

    Louise O'Neill
    Louise O'Neill

    Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

    Lifestyle
    Newsletter

    The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

    Sign up
    Family Notices
    IE_logo_FN

    Family Notices