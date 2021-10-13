The second brain: Women more likely than men to act on gut instinct

One in six Irish people says they “always” act on their gut instinct, with women more likely to listen to what their gut is telling them.

A new survey from Yakult found that hree-quarters of women (76%) say they feel emotions like love, happiness and fear in their stomach first, compared to 66% of men.

The vast majority (97%) of respondents said they follow their gut feeling at some point.

But women seem to be more in tune with their gut feeling, with 60% of women surveyed reporting getting butterflies in their stomach, compared to just 46% of men. Almost half of women (45%) also revealed they get a sickening ‘sinking feeling’ when they’re anxious compared to just 32% of men.

Nearly a third (30%) also admitted they feel like they’ve been 'kicked in the gut' if someone close to them has been disloyal or unfaithful.

Gut instinct and phrases like having butterflies and feeling gutted can be explained scientifically by the gut-brain axis, according to psychologist Dr Aria Campbell-Danesh.

“It’s fascinating how many of us trust our instinct enough to act upon it every time," he says.

"Often our instincts are correct as the brain is continually processing data from the environment, including information outside of conscious awareness. By integrating this data with past knowledge, the brain creates predictions about your current experience, which informs your gut feeling.

“What many people don’t realise is that the gut actually acts as our second brain. This is because the gut has the same types of neurones (nerve cells) and neurotransmitters (chemical messengers) that are found in the brain."

A complex communication system connects your gut and brain, he explains and this is known as the ‘gut-brain axis'.

"The two appear to communicate on a regular basis, for instance through the direct physical connection of the vagus nerve.”

To help people understand more about their gut-brain axis and how to look after it, Yakult has launched a new Gut-Brain Axis Guide in collaboration with the team at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading SFI Research Centre.