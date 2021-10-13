Life Hack: Five things you can do with apple cider vinegar, from beauty to bacteria 

Apple cider vinegar is useful for haircare, household cleaning and more.

Denise O’Donoghue

Chemical-free cleaner

 It might surprise you, but apple cider vinegar packs a punch against bacteria. It’s one of the first things people turn to when they choose to avoid using hard chemicals around their home. In an empty spray bottle, mix one part apple cider vinegar to one part water. This mixture can be used to spray on surfaces and wipe off, just like a regular antibacterial spray. The acid in the vinegar cuts through grime and bacteria while it remains mild enough to protect your surfaces.

The antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar means it can be great at eliminating nasty odours. The same spray mixture detailed above will also work to neutralise lingering smells, such as on fabric and carpets. Just spray on the area you want to treat and allow it to soak in.

In your hair 

Apple cider vinegar is reputed to have an impressive effect on hair, both as a rinse and as a dandruff treatment. A hair rinse with it will remove any product buildup, detangle your locks, and add a healthy shine. Pour a 50/50 mixture of apple cider vinegar and water over your hair and leave it for a few minutes. Wash it out and dry your hair as usual. If you have a sensitive scalp, add more water to the mix to dilute the vinegar.

Dandruff sufferers too swear by apple cider vinegar as a treatment. It is believed that massaging it into the scalp helps to stop the dandruff-causing fungus Malassezia from growing.

Weedkiller 

Step away from the strong chemicals. If you want to rid your garden of weeds, apple cider vinegar is the only thing you need.

Simply spray some undiluted vinegar on the weeds to kill them. It is as effective as weed-killing chemicals but is much more environmentally friendly and safer to use if you have pets or children who could accidentally ingest it when playing outside.

Gentle fabric softener 

If you’re looking for an effective fabric softener, try adding apple cider vinegar to your machine. As well as removing bacteria and product build up, it can also keep your laundry free of lint and static. It is gentle on fabric yet tough on bacteria, making it an ideal addition Pour in a quarter of a cup of apple cider vinegar into your washing machine for a full load and wash as usual.

Skincare 

Apple cider vinegar is a great natural toner. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, it can help thanks to its bacteria-busting properties. The natural acid it contains can exfoliate the skin while also tackling hyperpigmentation and signs of sun damage. It is important to dilute the vinegar before applying it as it could be too harsh for your skin. One part apple cider vinegar to two parts water should be enough for your skin to tolerate.

