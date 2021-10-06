Life Hack: Five of the most Googled baking soda hacks and how to do them

Baking soda: is there anything it can’t do? Labelled as sodium bicarbonate on shelves here in Ireland, it’s the unassuming ingredient that is probably used more around the house than it is in any recipe. Unsurprisingly, it is the subject of many online searches and new research from Dr Oetker has highlighted the top most Googled uses of the substance.

Despite its reputation as a cleaning agent in the kitchen, the most popular search is about how baking soda can whiten your teeth, with Google searches on the topic up 200%. For a homemade whitening toothpaste, mix one teaspoon of baking soda with two teaspoons of water and brush your teeth. It’s a popular experiment on TikTok, but dentists on the app are warning that this can wear down your enamel and cause sensitivity, so if you choose to try it, do it sparingly.