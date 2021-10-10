Natural health: How can I stop a build-up of ear wax?

I need to get my ears syringed almost every year. If I don't it affects my hearing. What can I do to stop the wax from building up in the first place?

Earwax (cerumen) production is dependent on several factors – narrow, curved, or hairy ear canals can all be issues when it comes to wax production and build-up. Diet, heredity, occupation, and ethnicity are also contributing factors.

The ‘wax’ itself is a combination of amino acids, fatty acids, lysozymes, immunoglobulins, dead skin cells, debris, and hair within the secretions from the two glands in the ear canal (ceruminous and sebaceous). Cerumen is produced to protect your ear canals from dust, dirt, and infection as well as helping to maintain pH balance within the ear canals.

Other factors that contribute to wax build-up include the use of hearing aids, earplugs, earbud devices that fit inside the ear, and prolonged exposure to a dusty environment.

Other less obvious causes of excessive cerumen production include higher than usual levels of anxiety or stress, a family history of earwax issues, or a diet high in processed fats. Once you have minimised the environmental and dietary factors that apply to you specifically, you can also look into natural home maintenance options, such as Audiclean.

Audiclean is a spray that can be used in the bath or shower, utilising the gentle action of bicarbonates to remove excess wax build-up without removing the protective layer of wax from the ear canal. Audiclean also makes a natural wax softening product, should you need it, and is available from pharmacies.

It is important to use a safe method of ear cleaning at home since the ear canal can become more prone to infection once the protective layer of wax coating is removed. Prodding at the wax with cotton buds can force cerumen deeper into the ear, and can also carry the risk of eardrum perforation.



I often get conjunctivitis - sometimes as a reaction to new cosmetics, other times when I get a bug. I find wiping my eyes with a cotton pad soaked in cooled boiled water helps to clear the infection. Is there anything else I can do?

Since you are aware that you develop conjunctivitis easily, it is a good idea to support your immune health internally as well as treating the infection topically. Your method of using the cooled boiled water to wipe your eyes is ideal as it is sterile and avoids introducing any substances that might further irritate the eye area.

Be mindful of touching your eyes after touching animals. If you have pets at home, it is a good idea to get into the habit of washing your hands whenever you have been patting or cuddling them.

While conjunctivitis is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection, seasonal pollen can also trigger a bout of conjunctivitis. This allergic response may be one of the reasons why you appear to develop this condition so easily. Pollution and cigarette smoke can also set off a bout of conjunctivitis in some people.

In terms of supplementation, vitamins A and D are ideal. These two fat-soluble vitamins not only help to ensure that the eyes are well lubricated and protect against conjunctivitis, they will also help to support your immune health and manage or prevent infection.



You can also make your own herbal tea to support your eye health and ward off future infections. Eyebright and raspberry leaf make the perfect tonic tea for immune and ocular health. Simply combine equal parts of these two herbs and use a teaspoon of the dried herbal combination per cup of boiling water, steep for five to seven minutes, and drink two to three cups daily.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.