Life Hack: A genius trick to shave your legs quickly without cutting your skin

A new trick has been doing the rounds on social media recently and it’s especially handy if you shave your legs. Not only will it cut down on the time you spend using the razor, it will also prevent you from nicking yourself.

TikTok user Lauren Henderson shared a shaving hack that she found on the app in a video that has been viewed 1.6 million times.

“You know how we lather our legs up and we shave, and we shave, and we do all that, right? Wrong! So wrong! Try this instead,” Henderson says. Rather than shaving by running the razer along her leg, lifting it from her skin and repeating the motion, she showed how she has started to shave with the razer and not lift it from her skin when moving it around her leg.

Instead she ‘rubs’ the razor up and down her leg, significantly speeding up the shaving process and she gleefully says: “It literally took me five seconds per leg to shave my legs this morning, that is the fastest it has ever taken me in my whole life. And you can go over your knees too and it doesn’t cut you up.”

This is the latest hack that the internet has brought to the attention of those who shave. The golden rule of shaving your legs is to never dry shave. Make sure you use shaving foam, but in a pinch, you can reach for another product: conditioner. It does the same job and as a bonus, it leaves your skin feeling softer and smelling great. You might end up preferring it.

Another thing we have learned is the benefits of oil when shaving. Next time you feel the need to shave your legs, reach into your kitchen press for some olive oil and rub some into the area you’ll be tackling. It will make the hair softer and easier to shave through while also protecting your skin from cuts and irritation. It’s great to use before shaving underarms in particular.

Olive oil isn’t the only oil that comes in handy when shaving either. Baby oil is great for cleaning your razer and it will make it last longer too, cutting down on waste and helping you spend less: just gently wipe the oil from the razer with a cloth.

And of course, exfoliating your skin before a shave is a great way to prepare the skin and avoid any harmful nicks and scratches. A homemade exfoliant could include a mixture of olive oil and sugar, so your skin benefits from the oil’s protection too.