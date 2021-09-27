Working Life: I meet a bereaved mum for coffee after work. We remember her child together

6.30am

Rachel, my four year old, is better than any alarm clock. She gets me up every morning and we have breakfast with her nine-year-old sister Eve. I drop them to school if my schedule permits. I’m never stuck - there’s a lovely crew of school mums in Celbridge to give me a dig out.

8.30am

I turn on my work phone. There’s a message from a mum whose child was unexpectedly admitted to hospital overnight. I make a note to contact her, before going through voicemails and emails that came in out of hours. I follow up with a public health nurse about an application for a home-care package from a family I’m concerned about.

I respond to a new nurse interested in home respite. We’re always looking for new nurses and they can register interest on our website www.jackandjill.ie

11am

I meet with Dublin colleagues to take a photo for our upcoming Up the Hill for Jack & Jill fundraising campaign. We support 396 families nationwide and it costs €4m per annum. For the campaign we’re asking Jack & Jill families and friends to climb any hill any day in October, and to register for it on jackandjill.ie and donate €18, which pays for one hour of specialist home nursing care for children locally.

2pm

After a quick outdoor lunch with colleagues, I head for Temple Street Children’s Hospital to see the mum who contacted me overnight about her baby’s unplanned admission. There’s been an increase in the child’s seizure activity and she’s very worried. I reassure her and stay put while she flies home to shower. All of the families we help out have children with significant neurodevelopmental issues.

5pm

I meet a bereaved mum for coffee after work. We remember her child together. It’s lovely to maintain contact with families after a child passes away.

6.30pm

My financé Aidan makes dinner. Right now we’re gearing up for our third attempt at a wedding since Covid-19 arrived. We chat with the kids about their day. My job really makes me appreciate what I have.