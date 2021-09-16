Regular ailment or reach for the phone? How to tell when you should call a doctor

There has never been a time when we’ve paid such attention to our health. But how can we tell the difference between everyday aches and pains and more serious symptoms? Between ailments that can be treated with home remedies and ones that require a trip to the doctor?

It can be difficult to know where to draw the line, says Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, a GP with a practice in Glanmire, Cork. “There are lots of self-limiting conditions such as earaches and coughs that resolve themselves in days or weeks, but there are rare occasions when those same symptoms are signs of something more serious,” he says. “It’s hard to differentiate between the two.”

Whether you’ve got a seasonal cold or are in need of medical intervention, here’s how to tell the difference:

Headaches

There are all sorts of causes for headaches, according to Kathy Maher, who runs the Haven Pharmacy in Duleek in Co Meath with her husband Tom. “Tension, a lack of sleep, dehydration, too much screen time, even hay fever can bring on a headache,” she says.

How to treat it at home:

Paracetamol should do the trick, says Dr Quinlan. “Even massaging your head can help, as can having some water or other fluids to drink.”

See your GP if... your headache is constant, severe, recurrent, or accompanied by other symptoms. “If you’re feeling unwell, experiencing nausea, and have a temperature or if your headache is not responding to painkillers, see your doctor,” says Dr Quinlan.

A cold

It's not uncommon to catch a cold - but when to speak to your GP?

With more than 200 different cold viruses constantly circulating, we can all expect to catch two to three colds a year. Children can catch even more.

What we may not realise is quite how long it takes to recover from them. “People think they will get over a cold in a day or two but that doesn’t happen,” says Maher. “A cold could last for up to two weeks.”

How to treat it at home: “Decongestants can be used to unblock nasal passages,” says Maher. “Sprays and lozenges can ease sore throats. Extra fluids will keep you hydrated, and a simple steam inhalation will help clear your head.”

See your GP if... your temperature spikes and is persistent, if you have visual problems, or severe pain. “What appears to be a cold at first can sometimes be influenza, which can be a much more serious illness,” says Maher.

However, there is usually no need to visit your doctor if your symptoms amount to little more than a runny nose, a slight cough, and a mild fever.

Extreme tiredness

Disrupted sleep isn’t the only reason for tiredness. “Stress, whether physical or psychological, is a common cause,” says Dr Quinlan. “Or it could be anaemia, an underactive thyroid, diabetes, or even hepatitis C which is common but relatively undiagnosed in Ireland.”

How to treat it at home: Try to get eight hours of sleep a night. Exercise regularly and get as much fresh air as possible in the daytime.

See your GP if... none of these interventions makes a difference and you’re still constantly tired.

Earache

“This is usually caused by a viral infection and is very common in young children,” says Maher. “It can also be caused by a cold or hay fever or even blocked wax.”

How to treat it at home: “Take paracetamol or ibuprofen early on for the pain and inflammation,” says Dr Quinlan. “The problem should resolve itself in three to four days.”

See your GP if... you have a discharge from your ear, if the pain is accompanied by dizziness or a severe headache, or if it does not improve within four days.

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

Possible reasons for this include infection, pregnancy-related conditions, cancers, and polyps, which are small bump-like growths.

See your GP if...“You’re in any way concerned,” says Dr Quinlan. “The key word is abnormal. If there’s no reason for the bleeding, go to see your doctor.”

Unintended weight loss/gain

The possible underlying causes for this include thyroid issues, hormone imbalances, malabsorption of food, diabetes, and cancer.

See your GP if... you continue to lose or gain weight for no obvious reason. “Especially if there are other issues such as a cough or blood in the urine,” says Dr Quinlan.

Bloody stools or urine

Minor issues that can cause this include constipation, haemorrhoids, or a tear in the rectum. However, a bloody stool can also indicate bowel cancer.

How to treat it at home: Increasing your fibre intake or taking an over-the-counter treatment can help with constipation. Oral pain relievers and creams can ease the pain of haemorrhoids as can warm baths.

See your GP if... “The problem has no obvious cause and especially if there has been a change in your bowel habits,” says Dr Quinlan. “Your doctor will probably ask for a stool sample to send for analysis and a rectal exam may also be necessary.”

You should also visit your GP if you tear your rectum. This can cause sharp pain during bowel movements followed by burning pain afterwards. Your doctor can prescribe medication to speed up the healing.

Bloating

“Diet, or eating something that disagrees with you, is the number one cause of bloating,” says Maher. “However, it can be a symptom of more serious issues such as irritable bowel syndrome.”

How to treat it at home: If you’ve eaten something that has made you bloat, try drinking some peppermint tea. Staying active can also help to pass wind, so try going for a walk.

See your GP if... the bloating is persistent or there are other red flags such as extreme pain, passing of blood, or diarrhoea,” says Maher.

“Weight loss is another issue to watch out for,” adds Dr Quinlan. “Bloating can be a symptom of ovarian cancer.”

Dizzy spells

“Some people have naturally low blood pressure and suffer from postural hypertension, which means they feel dizzy if they stand up too quickly,” says Maher.

“Other possible causes of dizziness range from dehydration to too much caffeine, anaemia, ear problems or vertigo.”

How to treat it at home: “If you’ve got postural hypertension, you have to learn to mind yourself by getting up slowly, with support, or in a safe environment,” says Maher.

See your GP if... you suddenly begin having dizzy spells, if they happen often, if they are persistent, or if they are accompanied by problems with your vision.

Coughs

“A cough is usually part of a viral head cold,” says Dr Quinlan. “It’s relatively minor and should resolve itself in three to four weeks.”

How to treat it at home: Ask your pharmacist to recommend a cough syrup. Vapour rubs, extra fluids, and steam inhalation can also help to speed recovery.

See your GP if... “Your cough is persistent or if you’re coughing blood,” says Dr Quinlan. “If your cough is accompanied by chest pains, that requires attention too as it may be a symptom of a heart condition.”

Check it out

Dr Quinlan recommends the HSE website. “It’s a treasure trove of information about minor ailments,” he says.

He also warns that he has seen a delay in people coming forward with cancer symptoms during the pandemic. “If anything is worrying you, go to see your doctor as a priority,” he says.

Maher has also witnessed people becoming what she calls “health system fearful” since Covid. She advises people to consult with their pharmacist.

“They might find that easier,” she says. “And we are trained to spot red flag issues that need to be referred to a GP, so we’re good people to talk to if anything at all is bothering you.”