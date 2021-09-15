Norovirus: What is the winter vomiting bug and how do we treat it? 

Though we're still trying to grapple with the end of summer, it seems winter is already trying to catch up with us, with cases of norovirus rampant in schools and créches.

The 'winter vomiting bug', as it is often known, is seasonal and usually peaks towards the end of winter.

However, the series of outbreaks being reported - including one that shut down the filming for Indiana Jones 5 - shows that it can be caught any time of year.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus causes diarrhoea and vomiting and it is one of the most common stomach bugs in Ireland. Though it is very unpleasant, it usually clears itself up in around 24 hours and doesn't require much treatment.

How do I know if I have it?

The main symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhoea. Some people may also experience a fever when struck with norovirus, as well as cramps, headaches, and aching limbs.

According to the HSE, symptoms usually start one to two days after infection and can last for up to three days.

Can it be cured?

There isn't a cure for norovirus - antibiotics don't work - but it does usually clear up quickly.

The best thing you can do is stay home and rest up until your feeling better and avoid going to the doctor as it's highly contagious.

Can I take anything to help?

Drink plenty of fluids, taking even small sips if you feel too sick, to avoid dehydration. Oral rehydration solutions are available in pharmacies and flat 7up can help if the taste of those is too much - especially for children.

Avoid juices and fizzy drinks as they can make diarrhoea worse.

If your baby comes down with the virus, the HSE recommends carrying on breastfeeding or bottle-feeding. Try giving small feeds more often than usual and give them small sips of water between feeds if they're on formula or solid foods.

The HSE also recommends eating when you are able and says that there aren't any specific foods to stock up on, though experts often say that foods gentle on the tummy, like crackers and toast, are best to start with.

You can take paracetamol if you're in major discomfort and there are anti-vomiting and nausea remedies available in pharmacies. Ring your pharmacist and get someone to collect anything you need rather than going in person.

How do I avoid getting it?

Norovirus spreads very easily, especially in public places like schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

You can pick it up by being in close contact with someone who has it, touching contaminated surfaces, or eating contaminated food.

The virus is most infectious from when symptoms start until 48 hours after all symptoms have passed and can survive outside of the body for several days. You can also pick it up more than once.

To try to avoid picking it up, wash your hands as often as possible. Don't rely on hand sanitiser as it doesn't kill the virus, according to the HSE.

Make sure to wash your produce carefully as it can also be picked up from food.

If your child has the virus, disinfect any surfaces or objects that could be contaminated with a bleach-based household cleaner (use gloves) and wash any items of clothing or bedding that could be contaminated on their own on a hot wash.

It's also advised not to share towels and flannels.

How do I avoid spreading it?

Again, wash your hands as often as possible and clean any area you touch with a bleach-based cleaner, especially in shared areas such as the bathroom and kitchen.

Don't prepare food for other people.

Use your own towels and wash them alone on a hot wash.

When to contact a GP

Contact your GP by phone if you notice blood in your stool or vomit, have recently returned from travel abroad, rely on regular medication that you can't keep down, or if you are extremely weak with severe muscle pain.