Natural health: What remedy would you recommend for bloating? 

I often feel bloated after eating, particularly in the evening. What natural remedy would you suggest?

Sitting or lying down after a large meal in the evening can contribute to gas, bloating, and reflux conditions. A short walk after eating supports the digestive process and can help to prevent discomfort.

We tend to be busy throughout the day and may not distribute our calorie intake evenly across meals. This can lead to loading up on calories at night.

Eating mindfully and chewing each mouthful thoroughly is important for effective digestion. We should be chewing each mouthful at least 20 times before swallowing – which is difficult to do if we are distracted, stressed, or overly hungry.

It may help to make a habit of sitting at the table to eat each evening, taking a moment to give thanks (this can be a formal grace/prayer, or simply stopping to quietly give thanks for what you are about to eat), and savouring each mouthful as you place the fork down and chew thoroughly. All too often we have the fork loaded with the next mouthful while we are still chewing the previous one.

Herbal infusions that can help improve digestion and settle bloating include ginger, fennel, peppermint, spearmint, dill seed, aniseed, chamomile, orange peel, and lemon balm.

I've heard that co-enzyme Q10 is good for heart health. Is this true?

Coenzyme-Q10 (CoQ10) is a powerful antioxidant supplement that has a long history of being used to improve energy levels. This is not surprising since it is responsible for powering almost every cell in the body (with the exception of red blood cells).

It is true that CoQ10 is good for heart health, in particular helping to prevent arteriosclerosis and reduce blood pressure levels. Double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have shown that taking as little as 60mg of CoQ10 twice daily is enough to reduce blood pressure by 17.8 mm Hg.

CoQ10 should not be taken together with the prescribed anticoagulant Warfarin as it can block the effectiveness of this medication. However, CoQ10 is often used together with the statin medication Atorvastatin (commonly known as Lipitor).

In 2004, a study was conducted at the University of Illinois to examine the effects of Lipitor and CoQ10 on heart disease markers. Ten of the 14 subjects had a deterioration in heart health. Nine of the subjects received 300mg of CoQ10 daily for three months alongside Lipitor. Eight of these subjects showed significant improvement in their heart function markers.

Coenzyme Q10 supplements are widely available, with around 100mg daily considered to be an adequate dosage for taking alongside Lipitor. Serious heart problems often warrant a higher dose – up to 300mg daily. Other antioxidant supplements that support heart health include vitamins A and C – these support and strengthen the capillaries, which helps to improve blood pressure.

CoQ10 is also a powerful nutrient for gum repair since individuals with gum disease are more than twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. Studies suggest that a primary factor is the bacteria in the mouth, which can trigger inflammation and infection in the blood vessels and heart.

Other factors that help to support a healthy heart include: managing stress levels through breathwork, meditation, and stretching; eating a healthy, balanced, whole foods diet; being a non-smoker; exercising regularly; limiting your alcohol intake.

Get your blood cholesterol, blood pressure, and homocysteine levels checked regularly – especially when you are feeling healthy and well. These are all important indications of heart health, and the baseline levels will help your doctor to assess risk levels more accurately.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie