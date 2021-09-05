Natural health: What remedy can I use to treat monthly outbreak of spots? 

I often get an outbreak of spots around the time of my periods. What natural treatment would you recommend?

There are a couple of herbal remedies I would recommend. The first is Agnus castus, also known as Monk’s Pepper or chasteberry, and the second is milk thistle, also known as St Mary’s Thistle.

Agnus castus helps to balance hormones and support a healthy menstrual cycle. It not only helps with hormonal skin breakouts, it has also been used to help with period pains, heavy or intermittent bleeding, cycle lengths (whether too short or long), infertility, fibroids, endometriosis, PCOS (poly-cystic ovarian syndrome) and follicular ovarian cysts, perimenopausal symptoms, and PMS/PMT symptoms.

This multi-tasking remedy is also used to help stimulate breastmilk production in breastfeeding mothers, and to re-establish a regular menstrual cycle following long-term use of contraceptive hormone medication. Agnus castus should not be used alongside hormone treatment, including contraceptive, HRT, and fertility drugs such as Clomid. Women who are in the post-menopausal phase should not take this herb.

You can take Agnus castus as capsules (500-1,000mg daily), tincture (1-3ml daily of a 1:5 ratio preparation), or a tea (1/2 – 1 teaspoon in a cup of boiling water brewed for 3-5 minutes, taken 2-3 times daily). You can even use it as a condiment by crushing it and sprinkling it over your food.

Milk thistle also supports liver health. It is indicated for skin health and spots, but particularly where there is a hormonal component. This is because excess hormones are processed through the liver, a workhorse organ that often needs additional support during times of hormonal flux, such as menstruation.

Milk thistle helps to reduce the toxic load while stimulating the regeneration and repair of the liver. It also works to support the gall bladder and help with the digestion of fatty foods. Dandelion root can be taken together with milk thistle to further support the liver – either as part of a herbal formulation or separately as a beverage.

Milk thistle is best taken as capsules or in tincture form since this herb is very bitter. Topically, a little neat lavender essential oil (100% pure) can be dabbed directly on spots to heal them quickly and effectively. Try a little test dab on your neck or behind your ear to test for any sensitivity issues. If your skin is very sensitive or reactive, then you will need to dilute the lavender oil in a base oil (such as olive oil) at a ratio of 2-3 drops per teaspoon of base oil.

My teenage son has developed an itchy, flaky scalp. He’s using an anti-dandruff shampoo but it’s making little or no difference. What would you suggest?

This is often the result of a yeast imbalance on the skin and is frequently related to the diet – particularly if your son is fond of sweet treats, processed, and fried foods.

The yeast responsible for flaking scalp is usually Pityrosporum ovale, which is present on all healthy scalps, but triggers a flaking issue when it multiplies out of control.

Unfortunately, frequent washing exacerbates the scalp flaking and itching issue. The best place to start is by boosting your son’s immune defences. He should take 50mg of zinc each day, along with a standardised extract of the herb Eleutherococcus senticosus, available as the supplement Elagen (www.elagen.com), to reduce stress. Elevated stress is a factor in most skin issues.

Have a chat with him about including plenty of wholefoods in his diet, and reducing junk foods and beverages if this is a factor.

It might also be worth considering supplementing with a quality probiotic to help support gut flora, which will, in turn, support healthy skin flora.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.