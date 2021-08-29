Natural health: Healthy alternatives to sugar 

I’ve a sweet tooth and love nothing more than a chocolate biscuit or two with my morning cuppa. My weight has started to creep up and I’d like to cut out sugar altogether. Other than honey, is there a natural alternative I could use?

Cutting out sugar is no mean feat, especially when you consider that it is hidden in so many manufactured foods.

We all know that soft drinks, flavoured milk, and of course confectionary items contain sugar — but it is also commonly found in savoury foods such as tomato sauce, crisps, and even canned soups.

When scanning the labels keep an eye out for the various type of sugar such as sucrose, dextrose, lactose, maltose, maltodextrin, fructose, corn syrup, white grape juice. etc.

I would also suggest you avoid chemical sweeteners. Foods containing artificial sweeteners can contribute to obesity, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

There are plenty of natural sugar alternatives for baking and as a spoon-for-spoon replacement in beverages with low GI such as yacon syrup, erythritol, and stevia. Cinnamon has been shown in clinical trials to reduce fasting glucose levels and reduce total cholesterol, and cloves have also been shown to reduce insulin-sensitising effects in abdominal fat cells and liver cells.

Evidence has shown that as little as quarter of a teaspoon of ordinary powdered cinnamon in your morning porridge or smoothie is enough to restore the ability of fat cells to respond to insulin, which in turn increases the removal of glucose.

Oats and barley can help to stabilise blood sugar levels. Both contain the soluble fibre compound beta-glucan which decreases the glucose and insulin response.

Not only do these grains help with blood sugar, but they also help to relieve stress and boost energy levels.

I have a high instep and, as a result, tend to develop calluses and painful corns. I use a pumice stone after showering which helps. What else can I do?

The best place to start is to make an appointment with a podiatrist if you haven’t already.

A podiatrist will help to remove your callus and corns, advise on orthotics, and recommend movements and footwear to reduce the likelihood of developing hardened layers of skin.

Corns and calluses appear as a result of pressure in a specific area or areas where the skin attempts to provide additional protection from friction and pressure by building a thicker surface.

While calluses are diffuse and shallow, corns are generally deeper and affect a specific point.

Never try to shave or slice a corn yourself. A podiatrist can safely remove corns by debriding the hardened skin.

Apple cider vinegar is a popular home remedy to help soften skin and reduce the incidence of corns and calluses. If you have a foot bath or suitable tub to soak your feet, add a half to one cup of apple cider vinegar to the water to help soften and gently exfoliate the skin.

Soak your feet for at least 10 minutes. You can then use a chiropody sponge together with soap to gently remove hardened layers from your feet.

While the term ‘sponge’ suggests that this will be soft, it feels more like a pumice stone. You can continue to use your pumice stone, however, a chiropody sponge is definitely worth the €3 investment.

Using a balm or salve nightly will also assist in softening and healing your feet. Wear a pair of cotton socks over the freshly soaked and prepared feet and leave the balm on overnight.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie