Life Hack: How to cleanly remove stickers and their residue from surfaces

You have to admit, it’s very satisfying to peel a sticker and have it come away in one sheet, with no trace left behind. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen and many items in our home can be marred by grimey residue. Thankfully there are many tips and tricks to rid even the toughest sticker and its persistent residue from your belongings.

Heat

Put heat on the sticker using a hairdryer. Aim the hairdryer at the sticker, getting as close as you can to it. Make sure you don’t bring it too close or leave it long enough to melt a plastic surface or ruin the soles of shoes, etc. The hot air will loosen the adhesive by melting the glue and after a minute or two it should peel away easily.

Soap and water

A mixture of washing up liquid and warm water can be all you need to remove a sticker or its leftover residue. You can immerse the item in the soapy water until it loosens, or, if it’s not waterproof, use a sponge to gently wipe away the sticker.

WD-40

A quiet hero sitting in many sheds and cupboards, a spray of WD-40 left on the residue for a few minutes will often do the trick. Simply wipe it away after a few minutes to clear any remaining residue.

Nail polish remover

Another product you might have to hand is nail polish remover, particularly if it contains acetone. Soak a tissue or cotton pad and place it on the sticker. Leave for a minute and gentle rub at it as you remove it and the sticker and residue should lift. Acetone can also be used to remove residue from clothing: just wipe the mark with acetone on a cloth and wash as normal.

Cooking oil

Reach into your larder for the next option. Apply a few drops of cooking oil onto the sticker and let it sit for a few minutes. Using a tissue, wipe it away to also remove the sticker and residue. Similarly, this method can be done with vinegar instead of cooking oil.

Freeze it

This is a useful tip for ridding clothes and fabrics of sticker residue. Place the item in a freezer for at least 90 minutes. Remove and pull off as much of the residue as you can. For the remaining residue, dampen the area, add washing-up liquid and rub with a microfibre cloth.

What not to do

Don’t be tempted to scrape the sticker away with a sharp object like a knife. This could damage the item you’re trying to clean and make you wish you’d left the sticker there forever.

If you’re removing a sticker from fabric, don’t wash it first: this can make it harder to remove, especially after it has dried.