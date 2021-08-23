Life Hack: How do you treat head lice?

When children return to school in the coming days or weeks, a creeping fear will also return to the hearts of parents everywhere: what if they get head lice?

Head lice, otherwise known as nits, spread very easily in school settings for a number of reasons. Obviously, children are more likely to play together during their school hours than when they are at home and some head-to-head activities, whether it’s rugby or reading a shared book at a desk, can increase the chance of nits passing from one child to another.

Areas where clothes can touch against each other, like coat hooks in classrooms, also offer a chance for nits to move from one child’s clothing to that of one or more children, while the mantra ‘sharing is caring’ often extends to hairbrushes, accessories and hats, again allowing nits to settle on another child.

Ask your child to limit any games that involve having their head near that of another child. A silver lining of the pandemic has seen fewer changes for head lice to spread as children keep their distance so this message should be easily understood by the child. Rather than telling them not to play certain games, remember to suggest other activities they might enjoy with their friends instead.

If your child brings a coat and accessories into the classroom, ask them not to leave those items in a shared area, such as a cloakroom. If there are no other areas where coats and hats can be stored, suggest your child packs them away in their bag or speak to their teacher about your concerns.

When it comes to hair, nits pass easiest on to longer locks. Tie their hair up in a ponytail or plait to keep it contained and ensure any stray strands are constrained by clips or a small spray of hairspray.

If your child’s school reports an outbreak of head lice, examine your child’s hair for small white eggs and check their recently worn clothes for lice and eggs. Items like towels and bedding used by the child should also be checked. Everyone in the home should also monitor their hair and personal items.

If your child has the misfortune to contract head lice, there are over-the-counter treatments available to tackle the problem. Wet combing with a special fine-toothed comb can remove lice from hair but if they remain on the hair after two weeks of wet combing, use medicated lotions and sprays to kill the head lice.

They should die within a day after treatment but you may need to repeat some treatments after a week to kill any newly hatched lice. You do not need to visit your GP if your child has nits but a pharmacist can advise on what treatment options will best suit your situation.