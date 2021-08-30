Sex File: He makes no effort in bed 

My husband is lazy in the bedroom and I have much more fun on my own, so I avoid sex with him and use my vibrator instead, in secret. It's not what I want for us, but I don't know how to get him to work harder so that we can have a satisfying sex life.

Your husband obviously isn't pulling his weight, but avoiding having sex with him is not my recommended course of action. It may not be cheating, but taking your orgasms elsewhere is not a great strategy for positive change.

Getting your partner to do more in the bedroom requires encouragement, not criticism. Aggression, passive or otherwise, closes people down. It induces feelings of anxiety, stress, fear, frustration and anger, and it increases division. In contrast, kindness and positivity create feelings of trust, which encourages openness and increases the likelihood of co-operation and collaboration.

If you can, praise how your sex life used to be, how much you used to love it when he did a certain thing. Men want to be considered "good in bed", so this gentle reminder may awaken him to how far things have slipped.

You could suggest that you take it in turns to have an evening in the bedroom when one of you is in charge. Are there any adventurous things you've discussed previously, however long ago, that you could bring up again as something new to try? The key to all these suggestions is that they are not solely for him, but for both of you - a reminder that it takes two to make a sexual relationship work.

Having said that, I really do feel for you. Tolerating a one-sided sexual relationship will damage your self-esteem in the long term. I don't know how long you have been married, but you may have spent years grappling with this situation. Sex is the glue that holds couples together, but when one partner makes zero contribution, giving up on it eventually becomes the only sensible option.

If you want this situation to change, you are going to have to figure out how you got yourselves into this mess in the first place.

Can you remember when this pattern started? Did he get lazy or was he unable to perform? Is it possible that you mistook sexual difficulties for laziness and your husband misguidedly believed that it was better to come across as disinterested than admit to sexual dysfunction? Has sex always been difficult? In the early days of a new relationship, love and affection make couples much more forgiving. They make more effort and fewer demands. However, if, for example, one partner's desire to please means that they don't get their sexual needs met, it can create lots of problems further down the road.

Being lazy about sex, or not having it at all, is a very effective way of avoiding intimacy. You sacrifice closeness to avoid the risk of being hurt, humiliated or rejected. You blame your husband, but have you considered the possibility that his lethargy may be a way of telling you that he is unhappy but doesn't know how to express himself?

If you ignore a problem in your relationship, it doesn't just disappear. It continues to erode the bond between you, so if you both continue to do nothing about this situation, the marriage could begin to unravel in other ways. You need to be honest. Tell him that you've been avoiding sex because of how little effort he makes in the bedroom, and see how he responds. If, as I suspect, it is reflective of a wider chasm that has developed in your communication and your relationship, you may need to call in the help of professionals. Unless you address the emotional chasm that has enabled you both to dismiss your sexual connection, nothing will change.