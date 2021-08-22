Natural health: What remedies can I take to stop my migraines? 

I rarely get a migraine but when I do, it is usually so severe I need to take time off work. I've tried cutting out wine and chocolate but it's made little difference. What would you suggest?

Wine, chocolate, citrus, onions, dairy, fermented foods, nuts, and bananas are all common food triggers for migraines, however not all migraines are triggered by food. Perfume and strong fragrances lead to migraines in almost a third of sufferers.

Other triggers include bright light, stress, cigarette smoke, hormonal changes, lack of sleep, loud noises, MSG (monosodium glutamate), nitrites and sulphites, caffeine, and allergies or intolerances. Even skipping meals regularly can also contribute to a migraine episode.

Adding essential fatty acids to your diet can help with migraine severity. Studies have shown that taking essential fatty acids daily can reduce the frequency of migraines by half in almost two-thirds of sufferers, along with a significant reduction in pain and severity of the attack.

To treat an existing migraine, skullcap (Scutellaria lateriflora) and rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) are handy herbs to have on hand. For a skullcap infusion, you will need 1 heaped teaspoon of dried herb to one cup of near-boiling water; a rosemary infusion requires a level teaspoon of the dried herb to each cup of water.

For migraine prevention, feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium) is the herb of choice for many. You will need to take 100mg daily of this remedy as this is the dosage that has been shown in studies to provide the necessary 0.7% of the active constituent, parthenolide. It is important to note that it can take a month before feverfew begins to work.

Essential oils such as basil and peppermint are also a useful standby for migraine attacks – you can often buy this as a readymade combination in a roll-on applicator, or simply make your own in a dropper bottle and rub it into your temples, along your jawline, and at the base of the skull whenever you need to.

My diet is good - I eat a lot of greens - but every now and again I get constipated which leaves me feeling sluggish. Is there a remedy I could take?

Given your healthy diet, it must be frustrating to find yourself with constipation issues.

A history of constipation issues can lead to poor bowel tone. One of the simplest ways to improve bowel function is to take the juice of a lemon in a glass of warm water twice daily – once in the morning and again in the evening one to two hours before bed.

Psyllium husks are one of my top remedies for a gentle and effective bowel cleanse – simply take a tablespoon stirred into a large glass of water first thing in the morning and again the last thing at night.

You can even add psyllium husks to the lemon water to simplify your routine. It is important to make sure you drink the mixture immediately as it will form a solid gelatinous mass in the glass if it is left too long.

Psyllium works by creating bulk in the intestines and pulling putrefactive toxins from the sides of the intestinal and colon walls. The resulting stretching action on the intestinal wall also encourages peristaltic movement in the bowel.

Exercise and posture are also important for bowel health. Good posture supports all of the internal organs and promotes proper circulation of blood to the organs so that they are able to function effectively. Regular exercise stimulates the organs and tones the abdominal muscles so that the internal organs are well supported. Hillwalking is a particularly beneficial exercise for intestinal health.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.