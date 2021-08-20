Going for gold in the Paralympics 

Archer Kerrie Leonard has been especially busy this month. Not only is the 30 year old in the midst of training for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo when we speak, but she was also on a break from her full-time marketing job.

"I’ll be working right up until the day before I leave,” she nonchalantly says from her home office in Kulmullen, Co Meath. “I just balance my training around my workday."

Leonard is currently living on the farm she grew up on, which suits her regimen perfectly. She has all the room she needs to train. In individual para archery, athletes shoot at a target 80cm wide, standing 50 meters away. It’s challenging, but after three World Championships, Leonard is ready for her first Paralympic appearance.

"We've had a practice event to make sure everything is ironed out before I go and I'm training consistently every day. I'm trying to get in a number of psychology sessions and physiotherapy as well,” she says.

“I'm also going to the sauna and getting in heat training to acclimatise and I'm trying to get my stomach used to hydration tablets. It's very full-on at the moment so the excitement hasn't quite hit me yet. It's only when people start asking me questions about Tokyo that I start feeling it.”

'Proud to represent my country'

Leonard first discovered archery at the age of 12, about six years after a fall from a tractor left her wheelchair-bound.

"My experience growing up was an interesting one. I had my injury when I was six years old and because I grew up in the countryside and went to local schools, I had never really been around other wheelchair users. Trying archery was my first experience of meeting others," she says.

"I think I've experienced more prejudice from being a young female than I have from my disability. The only thing that does follow me around is that I'm underestimated. People tend to say things like 'aren't you an inspiration' and 'aren't you a great girl'. I find that very patronising. People's expectations of what I can do are a lot lower than the standard I have set for myself."

Helping her build those expectations over the years was her close-knit family.

"I chose to do archery by accident. My uncle knew somebody who was in a wheelchair who was an archer and he asked if I wanted to go and try it. My family is not involved in sport whatsoever,” she says, laughing. “But they support me 100%. Whenever I've needed extra support for anything they've been there, whether for sport, a job, or just anything to do with fulfilling my potential."

Leonard also points to her coach Jim Conroy as one of the people who has helped get her to her first Paralympics.

"He's been there basically from the beginning. Ciara Dunne is also there as a friend and confidante. I've had lots of support from my friends and family over the years. I'm just sorry that they aren't going to be able to come to Tokyo with me,” she says.

"I haven’t competed in anything like this before. Although the World Championship is very prestigious, it's a lot more low-key. This is different from anything I've ever experienced. It's going to be a little more subdued than we expected but I am so proud to represent my country." she says.

Looking back to what brought her to this stage, Leonard can think of a few things she would tell her teenage self.

"I would tell her to hang in there,” she says. “I’d say that at a certain point, all of those things that you felt alienated you will grow to be your strengths and superpowers. Don't shy away from them because eventually, those things will be the traits that make you stand out in the world. They will give you the grit and the determination to continue. There will be a rough few years but weather the storm and you will come out the other side."

‘Everyone accepted me’

“I was never really known as ‘Nicole the small girl’. I was always known as ‘Nicole the Paralympic swimmer’. Everyone just accepted me for who I was,” the 19 year old says.

Turner is of short stature, the rarer form known as hypochondroplasia.

“There would be the odd day where I would be in town and a group of young girls would point and ask their parents why I was small but I think that's just due to a lack of knowledge. I never let it bother me. Thankfully, I’ve always been known for being a swimmer, not for being a person with a disability.”

Turner is currently training full-time for her second Paralympics. She was the youngest member of Team Ireland in 2016, having swum in her first World Championship at age 13.

“I was seven when I first got into swimming. I just loved it from day one. My two older brothers swam from a very young age and my parents didn’t want to treat me any differently so I just joined my brothers in lessons and that’s where the seed was planted. I never wanted to get out of the water after that,” she says.

“I was only 14 years old at the 2016 games in Rio. Looking back, I think I was just a little young girl who went out and had fun and didn’t think much of it. I see Tokyo very differently. Yes, I am going to go out and have the time of my life but I see swimming a lot more seriously now.”

There’s a lot of pressure on the athlete, who won four medals at the European Championships in Madeira in May. However, she says her current training regimen has been five years in the making.

“Training at the moment is just all about the final preparation. The atmosphere this year is a little different because of Covid. We've had to keep to ourselves, but the support has been crazy,” she says.

“My parents are the two people I couldn’t have done any of this without. When I started swimming, my mam decided that she wouldn’t go back to work and committed to taking me to and from the pool every day, getting up at 4.30 in the morning to make me breakfast and driving an hour each way. My dad worked full time and would step in to give mam a break and take me to train on the weekends. My brothers have always supported me in every way as well.

“My coach Dave Malone has been with me for many years also. He was always the one who convinced me to do a few more lengths of the pool and he really has got me here.”

With more experience than the average person her age under the belt, her ‘younger’ self seems many moons ago. Though that young teenager may have been a Paralympian, there is still some advice she would give her.

“I would say to listen to the people around you because nine times out of 10 they know what they are talking about. Some days I found swimming harder than others but the people around me always said it would pay off and they were all correct.”

'I was always an active kid'

Orla Comerford oat the World Para Athletics European Championships. Picture: Luc Percival.

Sprinter Orla Comerford was also on Team Ireland in 2016, competing in the Rio Paralympics at just 18 years old. The Dubliner is now 23 and is currently studying at the National College of Art and Design. Though she played many sports growing up, athletics has always been her favourite. She joined the Raheny Shamrocks athletics club when she was just six years old.

“I was always an active kid. I remember asking my mum if there was a sport where you could just run and that’s when I was introduced to the world of athletics,” she says. Comerford’s eyesight began to deteriorate in 2009 due to a genetic visual condition called Stargardt's disease.

“I was unaware that I had a visual impairment until I was around 12 when I lost a significant amount of sight quite quickly. Athletics had always been something I had enjoyed so I continued it though. I’m sure there were plenty of people at the time who thought I wouldn’t be able for a lot of sports but my parents always encouraged me to do what I loved. I’m pretty sure something like tennis would have had some more obvious challenges but I was always going to choose athletics anyway,” she says, laughing.

“I was also very lucky to have coaches who never made it an issue, especially the incredible Brian Corcoran. I wouldn’t still be in the sport without him. We were always able to work together to find solutions and all the coaches always treated me just like any other athlete.”

Comerford’s family have also been her biggest supporters both on and off the track, as well as her physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches. Together, they’ve watched her win two European bronze medals and a World medal.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent your country on the world stage, there’s nothing quite like it,” she says. “There’s also nothing quite like not performing as you’d hoped on a stage like that. It can feel like you’ve not only let yourself down but also your country. But the wins feel twice as big.”

As for her younger self? “I’d probably give my teenage self the same advice I’d give myself now,” she says. “Things are probably going to be pretty rough and it’s not going to be easy, but keep showing up and putting in the work and things will turn your way eventually. It’ll all be worth it in the end.”