'Support and awareness is key' to encourage more women to become surgeons

Peppa Pig’s playing in the background when Helen Mohan phones from Melbourne on a Friday night. The Raheny woman is about one third of the way into her fellowship in colorectal surgery at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, a world leader in cancer research, education and treatment.

For the 38-year-old surgeon, the fellowship’s an important stage in her progression to consultant, and her husband Rory — who works in emergency medicine — along with their children, Domhnall, 4, and two-year-old twins Sophie and Oisín, all decamped with her to the Australian city back in February.

Helen’s had her heart set on doing her fellowship training in Australia for several years. “I’d heard really great things about this fellowship. Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre’s very well regarded. It has a very high volume of complex advanced cancer care and does a high degree of robotic surgery.”

But the mum of three isn’t sure she’d have achieved her dream if she hadn’t been awarded the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) bursary (funded by Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies), which promotes female participation in surgical training at fellowship level.

“I knew it’d be expensive getting to Australia with a family. I was saving. Ordinarily you’d spend thousands on flights, visas, registration. What I hadn’t counted on was a pandemic and that getting to Australia would suddenly be a huge challenge — routes closing, Australia capping the number of arrivals.”

Nor had Helen factored in herself and the three kids getting Covid and being forced to delay and then rebook their flights. “Financially, trying to get to the far side of the world with three kids in a pandemic was difficult — hotel quarantine for two weeks was €6,000. I used a lot of the scholarship just to get to Melbourne.”

The RCSI decision to support provision of a fellowship for female surgeons arose out of its 2017 report: ‘Progress: Promoting Gender Equality in Surgery’. This identified complex barriers to female progression in surgery. The ratio of female to male medical graduates has been at least 50/50 since the 1990s. Yet, surgery remains stubbornly male-dominated — just 10.5% of surgeons affiliated to RCSI are women. The proportion of female doctors active in Ireland (as of 2017) range from 35% for ophthalmic surgery and 26% for plastic surgery to 8% for trauma and orthopaedics and just under 7% for neurosurgery.

Professor Deborah McNamara, consultant general and colorectal surgeon at Beaumont Hospital, chaired the working group on gender diversity in surgery, whose work led to publication of the Progress report.

“We wanted to understand why only a small percentage of women were entering surgery,” she said.

They quickly found a societal perception that surgery wasn’t a role for women. “When we asked secondary school students what was their picture of a surgeon, they described a man. At medical school, we found many students weren’t encountering women surgeons because in 2017 all professors of surgery were men. That’s changed a little now. So it all led to students ruling themselves out of considering surgery as a possible career.”

Fellowship training

Professor Deborah McNamara: 'When we asked secondary school students what was their picture of a surgeon, they described a man.'

The Progress report highlighted another big barrier to a career in surgery for women — inability to access high-quality surgical fellowship training. “To be appointed to a consultant role after surgical training — to be competitive at interview— you have to have good training and experience. Typically, you’d go abroad to do a fellowship where you’d explore a very specialist area of surgery. With uncommon conditions, going abroad is especially important so you get more exposure to these conditions,” explains Prof McNamara.

But typically this career stage happens when the surgeon is in their mid-30s, a time when it’s common for women to be thinking about, or to already have, a family and to have a partner already established in a job.

“Going abroad then can be quite hard,” she said. “And yet when it comes to sitting at interview for a consultant position, it’s a real advantage if you’ve had some of that specialist training.”

This is where the Progress Fellowship for Women in Surgery comes in. Now in its third year, it enhances the expertise and skill base of Irish female surgeons by supporting their opportunities to gain international exposure in their chosen fields, acquire additional surgical skills, have access to new technologies, and contribute to the advancement of surgical science and practice in Ireland.

Helen Mohan, who’s working with world-leading surgeons at the Peter MacCallum Centre (“I watched videos of their operations while training back in Ireland”), says the full span of consultant surgeon training is a “significant commitment”. And there are challenges integrating life and career for men and women, but with specific challenges for women

Supporting mothers

Helen with children Domhnall, Sophie and Oisín.

While on the higher surgical training programme, she spent a year at University Hospital Limerick. “It meant moving with a two-year-old to the west, but they’ve an excellent colorectal robotic programme and great trainers so I chose to go there for that year.”

Pregnant at the time with the twins, Helen was dealing with the challenging condition, hyperemesis, which involves very bad nausea and vomiting. “I had to, unexpectedly, take time out of work. I’d a lot of support from my bosses — my direct bosses were all men. We were able to find ways to ensure I got the training I needed. It showed me the importance of having good mentors and good senior supports.”

But she knows her positive experience isn’t a given for every woman pursuing surgical training. A former president of the Association of Surgeons in Training (ASiT), she’s published on the experience of pregnant trainees in the Postgraduate Medical Journal and the BJS. “Our survey showed there’s still quite a proportion of pregnant trainees in Ireland and the UK, who don’t feel supported during pregnancy.” She also introduced initiatives to support parents at the ASiT conference including a breastfeeding room and a crèche. “I remember a woman with an eight-month-old who won a research prize at the ASiT conference — she couldn’t have done it without the crèche.”

Helen believes the profession needs to take account of particularly vulnerable moments in life — someone’s undergoing IVF or has suffered pregnancy loss — that can intersect with career at crucial junctures. “Support and awareness is key,” she says.

Unconscious bias

Gillian Harford of the 30% Club: 'We see a different balance between men and women as we move up into more senior roles.'

Gillian Harford is country executive with the 30% Club (exa.mn/30percent), a global campaign committed to greater gender balance in senior decision roles. She says across every industry and in many professions young men and women enter in equal numbers at undergraduate level.

“Over time we see changes in the percentage of men and women working in specialist roles, which are deemed to be more masculine or which are built around masculine traits. And we see a different balance between men and women as we move up into more senior roles.”

One barrier to women’s progression up the surgical ladder that Harford sees is “unconscious bias”. This is borne out in a 2019 study included in JAMA Network Open, a medical journal published by the American Medical Association. This found that healthcare professionals and surgeons hold ‘implicit and explicit biases’, associating men with careers and surgery — and women with family and family medicine.

The Royal College of Surgeons in England lists ‘manual dexterity and physical skills for performing an operation’ among ‘skills and qualities of a surgeon’. Prof McNamara acknowledges physical strength’s important in some specialities.

“But generally technique and training are more important than physical strength,” she says.

Is new technology making it easier for women to perform surgery? Prof McNamara says it isn’t necessarily an asset in the gender mix. “Most technology’s designed for male surgery,” she says, citing surgical disposable equipment and equipment like endoscopes — generally designed for optimum use by average hand (glove) size 7. “This can make them more unwieldy to use by people with small hand sizes.” She says robotic surgery is more ergonomic.

In 2019, 27% of new entrants to core surgical training were women. As a result of work being done by RCSI to create greater gender balance, Prof McNamara says this year the figure has risen to 46%. “We’re beginning to see an impact on getting women into the start of the pipeline.”

Helen Mohan didn’t have medics in her family, yet always wanted to be a doctor, even as a little girl. “I used to watch ER,” she recalls. In college, it was a toss-up between obstetrics and surgery: “My sister, younger by 10 years, is now doing obstetrics.”

A past pupil of Raheny’s Manor House School, Helen notes that colorectal surgeon Dr Ann Hanley attended the same school. “There are a few female surgeons from Raheny,” she says. Proof positive that: to be it, you have to see it.

Visit exa.mn/ProgressFellowship

Female fellowships

Ailin Rogers FRCSI: 'It’s challenging as a woman to go abroad on fellowship and leave your kids.' Picture: Julien Behal

Having a how-was-your-day conversation over FaceTime with a five-year-old is hard. So Ailín Rogers has found other ways to connect on-screen with her son, Louis – like physically going to the Science Museum in South Kensington and showing him old vintage cars. Or going to car showrooms in Chelsea and impressing him as she wanders among Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Her younger son, 18-month-old Leo, said ‘Mama’ and took his first steps on FaceTime.

Ailín, 37, from Lucan, began her year-long fellowship in robotic colorectal surgery (and multivisceral resection for advanced pelvic malignancy) at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital last August. She was the inaugural recipient of the Women in Surgery Fellowship, which was funded by Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices.

“It’s challenging as a woman to go abroad on fellowship and leave your kids. The baby was just 10 months when I left.” Yet, professionally this has been the best year of Ailín’s career. She got to operate every day for a full year on advanced cancer patients in a dedicated hospital. “The Royal Marsden’s a really prestigious, well-established cancer surgery hospital. It specialises in robotic surgery and care of patients with advanced cancer. It has really high volume case numbers.”

Ailín has always been attracted to technology and loved doing robotic surgery. “This technology’s perfect for cancer in the pelvis. It’s a very small tight area to work in. Robotic technology miniaturises your movements, allowing you go into spaces with extreme precision where normally you couldn’t.

“We also had the huge benefit of 3D vision through binoculars with optical zoom. You can see nerves with a very small structure that you couldn’t with the naked eye. This is really important for patients’ best surgical outcomes.”

Becoming a surgeon didn’t cross her radar as a pupil at Loreto on Stephen’s Green. “I wanted to be a doctor but didn’t know what path I’d follow, not until I worked as an intern in St Vincent’s Hospital and saw other women surgeons who I realised I could aspire to be like.

Seeing people – of all diversities – who match your own makes it easier to visualise yourself doing it.

Getting the RCSI support and bursary removed a lot of the financial pressure involved in a move to London.

“Fellowship jobs abroad aren’t particularly well paid. Living in London meant huge financial outlay – and there’s also my contribution to the mortgage at home and childcare. Now I’m able to travel to see the kids without worrying about finances.”

She describes her GP husband Niall as the “rock of the whole situation”. And she’s grateful for a “phenomenal” child-minder who hasn’t missed a day all year. “Fellowships like the PROGRESS one help women like me – who have a family – do something a bit different. Women coming behind me will see me do this – and perhaps having a baby during training, or leaving your family for a while, may not seem so unusual.”

She’s due to take up a post in September as consultant surgeon at the Mater Hospital and at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan. But first there’s August – and a few weeks off. “So I can have some mum time with the family.”